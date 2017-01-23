Lee Hires East Texas Native as New Volleyball Coach

TYLER, Texas - It's not often you see someone have an affiliation with both high schools in Tyler. But that's exactly what Kristee Porter has done.

Porter will be the new volleyball coach at Lee High School...but her volleyball career started a few miles away as a player at John Tyler high school.

After leaving the Lions, Porter went on to play at UCLA, where she was a 3-time All American, and then she spent 8 years as an international player for both Spain and Puerto Rico.

After her playing days, she moved on to the bench. Porter spent the last 2 years at Henderson State University and now she's excited about the opportunity to come back to East Texas.

Porter says, "It's really nice to be home, to be back in the area, to see my friends and family and to be at Robert E. Lee. Just the opportunity to meet these players...kind of help them grow and develop...and kind of help them navigate their way, not only through sports but hopefully through life."

Porter takes over from Ronda Shirley, who resigned in late Decemeber and has moved back to coaching at the collegiate level.

(© 2017 KYTX)