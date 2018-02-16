Lee Pulls Off Upset & Several Ranked Teams Move To Round 3

TYLER - The area round of the girls high school basketball playoffs wrapped up on Friday night and there were some dramatic games.

After it was all said and done, we still have several teams alive in the playoffs.

Click the video above to see highlights from:

1) Lee vs. Richardson

2) Tatum vs. Emory Rains

3) Bullard vs. Van

4) Canton vs. Henderson

Below, you'll find the scores for all of Friday night's East Texas games.

6A REGION 2

Richardson - 57

Tyler Lee - 60

(OT)

4A REGION 2

Tatum - 67

Emory Rains - 47

Bullard - 34

Van - 29

Liberty-Eylau - 34

Gilmer - 41

Canton - 56

Henderson - 61

(OT)

3A REGION 2

Leonard - 77

Mineola - 35

Queen City -

Sabine -

3A REGION 3

Marlin - 79

Malakoff - 73

Hitchcock - 67

Crockett - 51

2A REGION 2

Union Grove - 64

Blue Ridge - 52

2A REGION 3

Grapeland - 79

Axtell - 28

LaPoynor - 62

Wortham - 16

Evadale - 31

Timpson - 63

Colmesneil - 33

Woden - 69

Hubbard - 35

Lovelady - 48

1A REGION 3

Fruitvale - 38

Bellevue - 57

Saltillo - 39

Ector - 35

1A REGION 4

Martinsville - 51

Coolidge - 14

Slocum - 62

Aquilla - 27

Jonesboro -

Centerville -

