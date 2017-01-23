LeTourneau Adds Men's And Women's Track & Field

LONGVIEW, Texas - The last time LeTourneau University added a sport to their campus was back in 2009 when cross country was introduced.

After an 8 year break, the Yellowjackets have added another sport as they've announced that men's and women's track and field will begin in January 2018.

The school has added both an indoor and outdoor program and they believe it will help not only the school as a whole, but their cross country program as well, since it will give those athletes an opportunity to run year round.

Former Abilene Christian and Texas State coach Don Hood was named as the first head coach for the LeTourneau track and field team. He's excited about the opportunity to start a program from the ground floor.

Hood says, "This is the ultimate coaching challenge. We have no history, we have no facility, we have no scholarships...it's going to be a tremendous challenge, but you don't do great things unless you take on great challenges."

There is no track on campus so LeTourneau will use other area tracks while they work on raising funds to build a facility on campus.

