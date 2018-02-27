KYTX
LeTourneau Announces New Men's Head Soccer Coach

Collin Cone is announced as new soccer coach.

Kevin John , KYTX 12:48 AM. CST February 28, 2018

LONGVIEW- LeTourneau University formally announced their new head men's soccer coach during a press conference on Tuesday morning. Collin Cone is the man that LeTourneau tabbed to head the men's soccer program.

"Anytime you take over a program its exciting. Knowing that you're taking over a program that has the potential to be very successful is also exciting," Cone stated.

Prior to coming to LeTourneau, Cone spent three years at Grace College and Theological Seminary in Winona Lake, Indiana. 

Cone will officially begin his coaching duties in the near future. 

