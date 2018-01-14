LeTourneau Basketball Players Make Guest Appearance on CBS-19

A few players from the LeTourneau men's basketball dropped by CBS-19 on Sunday night. Nate West, Justin Moore, and Ryan Spyker rounded out the players who were interviewed.

The players spoke about the success of this year's team and how coach Dan Miller has had such a great impact on the team. Nate West also put the rumors to rest on who's a better rapper between him and Kanye West.

LeTourneau host East Texas Baptist University on Monday night at 7:30pm.

