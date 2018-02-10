LeTourneau Basketball Programs Send Seniors Out in Style

LONGVIEW- The LeTourneau Men and Women's basketball programs sent their seniors out in style on Saturday afternoon. Both teams gained victories during "Senior Day." The LETU men defeated Belhaven 118-81, while the LETU women defeated Belhaven 62-55.

In the men's game, all five seniors scored in double figures. Caylab Herrera dropped a game high 26 points to lead LETU. Justin Eadeh finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Sam Talbert and Alec Colhoff had 13 points apiece. Cordele Jackson also contributed 10 points. With the win, LETU moves to 20-3 on the season.

In the women's game, the lone senior Savannah Cummings dropped 14 points in her final game at Solheim arena. Jaila Leaven led all scorers with 20 points. The women pick up their first home win of the season in their season finale.

