LeTourneau Dedicates New Seats And Plays In Doubleheader

There was lots of excitement inside Solheim Arena on Saturday afternoon. The Letourneau University athletic department and president Dr. Dale Lunsford dedicated new seating (that was installed inside the arena during Christmas Break) during a ceremony for fans, friends, and alumni.

"It's a great addition to our students and our student athletes. They can't help but win in a place like this," stated Dr. Lunsford. The ceremony took place between the women's and men's basketball games.

After the ceremony, the LeTourneau men's basketball team put on a show for the home crowd. They defeated UT Dallas 80-63. With the win, the Yellow Jackets remain perfect at home this year. Nate West had the hot hand, as he dropped a career-high 28 points. West also connected on six 3-pointers. LeTourneau moves to 12-2 on the season.

As for the ladies, the LeTourneau women weren't as lucky. They lost to UT Dallas 76-48. The LeTourneau women fall to 3-11 on the year.

