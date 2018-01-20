LeTourneau Men Continue To Roll; Women Fall Short

The Letourneau Men's Basketball Team picked up a big win on Saturday afternoon, defeating Louisiana College 78-77.

Nate West had another impressive performance, as he set another career high with 29 points. Caleb Loggins pitched in 10 points. But the afternoon belonged to Alex Colhoff, who scored his 1,000th career point.

With the win, the Yellowjackets are now tied for first in the ASC East.

Unfortunately the LeTourneau women weren't as lucky. Even though they had three players score in double figures, they lost to Louisiana College 86-62.

© 2018 KYTX-TV