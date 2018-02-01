LeTourneau Men, UT Tyler Women Pick Up Big Wins

TYLER - On Saturday, the UT Tyler and LeTourneau basketball teams met in Longview...and the Yellowjackets men and Patriots women each picked up wins.

Less than a week later, those two teams met again, but this time, the games were in Tyler.

The women were up first and this was a close game. LeTourneau got within 5 points early in the 4th, but UT Tyler would slowly pull away from there. And the Patriots stay in the race for the East Division title as they beat the Yellowjackets 89-80.

After that game, the men took the court. UT Tyler was looking for some revenge after an ugly loss over the weekend and for awhile, they were in position to get that revenge. But despite a game-high 33 points from Emeka Obukwelu, UT Tyler just didn't have enough down the stretch. And LeTourneau stays tied for first in the East Division as they beat UT Tyler 93-86.

