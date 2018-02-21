LeTourneau track & field star vaults over his challenges

LONGVIEW - Pole vaulting can easily be considered one of the most dangerous events in track and field. But that did not prevent Alex Hindman from participating in the sport. Neither did the fact that he only has one kidney.

“The day I was born they saw that I had a mass in my stomach,” the LeTourneau University student athlete explained. “They couldn’t find my left kidney so they did an exploratory surgery and found out the mass was my left kidney. They had to remove it.”

Alex has lived the next 19 years of his life without that kidney. Growing up with just one kidney had its fair share of challenges. “Back at recess it was kind of tough because I was never allowed to play football because it’s a contact sport,” Hindman stated.

Fortunately Alex fell in love with a sport that he was allowed to play, but it took some convincing to his father. “My dad said I could do any (track and field) sports except pole vault. My coach convinced my dad to let me do it…and he’s handling it a lot better.” Hindman went on to have a storied high school career in pole vaulting. He finished 4th place in the state meet last year, and became one of the most sought after recruits in the state. Current LeTourneau track and field coach Don Hood took notice. “When I got the job (at LeTourneau), he’s the first kid I called. I have watched him turn into one of the state’s best athletes in high school. I knew the kind of person he is and I thought if you’re going to build a team around an attitude, that’s who you want.”

Hindman has gone on to have an impressive freshman season at LeTourneau. Currently ranked 16th in the nation in Division III, Hindman just picked up his second American Southwest Conference player of the week award.

Hindman drew inspiration from another athlete who was battling a similar situation. “Growing up, one of my favorite basketball players was Sean Elliott from the San Antonio Spurs. He received a kidney from his brother. I actually got to meet him one time. I talked to him about my kidney and it was pretty awesome,” Hindman explained.

Like Elliott, Hindman focuses more on his blessings that his setbacks. “The fact that I get to be able to do this when some others may not be lucky enough to know pole vaulting. It’s definitely been a blessing to know that I can use this sport and just have fun and come out here.”

© 2018 KYTX-TV