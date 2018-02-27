LETU Head Basketball Coach Dan Miller Talks About Successful Season

LONGVIEW- The 2017-2018 season has been a historic one for the LeTourneau men's basketball team...and the season is not even over yet. After solidifying a new school record for most wins in the season, this year's YellowJackets became the first team in program history to qualify for the NCAA Division III Men's Basketball Tournament.

A big reason for all that success is due to four-year head coach Dan Miller. Miller just picked up his second consecutive ASC East Coach of the Year award.

In regards to be selected to the tournament, Miller stated "When we finally saw our name called it was a sigh of relief. Thank God. Happy for the school. Happy for the program. But most of all, just happy for our players."

As Coach Miller prepares his team for the NCAA tournament, he wants them to cherish this experience. "I want them to look back and say that this was a great ride. They're just great young men and I'm really proud of them."

LeTourneau is set to play Hanover in the first round of the tournament on Friday at 4:30pm at Emory University in Atlanta.

© 2018 KYTX-TV