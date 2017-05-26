Lindale Names Chris Cochran As New Football Coach

LINDALE - The last couple of years have been rough for the Lindale football team. Now, the school has picked the man they hope will lead the Eagles to some deep playoff runs.

Chris Cochran has been named the new head coach at Lindale. He's been with the program since 2005, most recently serving as their defensive coordinator.

Cochran takes over a program that went 2-8 last year and hasn't finished over .500 since 2011. Cochran says he's always wanted to be a head coach and he's excited about the opportunity to help this squad improve.

He says, "I really want them to see a team that plays harder than anyone else. I want it to be about our effort. I want people to see a very tough football team, but I want it really to be about our character."

Cochran takes over for Mike Meador, who resigned in early May after 11 years with the Eagles.

