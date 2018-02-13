Longview Boys Try To Wrap Up Playoff Spot

TYLER - In 11-6A, the boys basketball teams entered the final night of the regular season with just 2 of the 4 playoff spots locked up.

Longview had their eyes set on one of those 2 final playoff spots and the math was real simple for the Lobos...beat Lee and they were in.

That would be easier said than done. The Red Raiders came out hot and led through 3 quarters. But the Lobos finally got going in the 4th and they had just enough to get by Lee and pick up the 63-62 win.

With the win, Longview locked up the 3rd seed in 11-6A. The final playoff spot will be decided on Friday when Mesquite and North Mesquite meet in a play-in game.

© 2018 KYTX-TV