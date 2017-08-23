Lufkin All-Stars Fall In Dramatic LLWS Game

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. - The Lufkin All-Stars crushed the ball all over the park in their first 2 LLWS games.

The North Carolina team threw a perfect game and a no-hitter in their first 2 LLWS games.

Something had to give when those two teams met on Wednesday night.

The NC team struck first with a solo home run in the 1st inning, but Lufkin responded in the 3rd inning with a run of their own to tie the game at 1-1.

That was it for the offense for awhile. NC did get a few hits, but Lufkin couldn't do anything, as their last 11 batters of the game struck out.

The game was still tied after 6 innings, so they played on. In the bottom of the 7th, NC loaded the bases and on a slow chopper to first, Hunter Ditsworth threw home, but the throw was wide and the game-winning run scored. North Carolina picks up the 2-1 win and advances to the U.S. Championship game.

As for Lufkin, they're still alive in the tournament. They'll play Connecticut on Thursday evening. The winner moves on to play North Carolina in the title game, while the loser's season is done.

