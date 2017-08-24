Lufkin All-Stars Headed To U.S. Championship Game

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. - On Wednesday night, the Lufkin All-Stars lost their first game in the Little League World Series. There was some question on how the 'Thundering 13' would respond when they had to take the field 24 hours later.

The answer - they responded really well.

Lufkin hit the ball early and often against the team from New England. The 'Thundering 13' got the scoring started with a Collin Ross 3-run homer and it just kept going from there. Lufkin ended up scoring 8 runs in the 1st inning and that was just the start.

Lufkin added 1 more run in the 2nd and 3 more in the 3rd. Then, in the bottom of the 5th, Clayton Wigley had a 2-run single that ended the game as the 10-run rule was enforced. Lufkin bounced back nicely with a 14-4 win over Connecticut.

So, Lufkin moves into the U.S. Championship game. They'll get a rematch with North Carolina...that game will be Saturday at 2:30 PM. Earlier on Saturday, Japan will play Mexico in the International Championship game.

The winenrs of those two games will play on Sunday in the Little League World Series championship game.

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES SCHEDULE

Saturday 11:30 AM - Japan vs. Mexico (International Championship)

Saturday 2:30 PM - Southeast (North Carolina) vs. Southwest (Lufkin)

Sunday 2:00 PM - Winner vs. Winner in Little League World Series championship game

© 2017 KYTX-TV