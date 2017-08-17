Lufkin All-Stars Open LLWS With An Impressive Win

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. - The Lufkin All-Star team is the first Little League team from East Texas to ever make it to the Little League World Series.

Now you can add another record to the books...they're the first East Texas team to win a game at the Little League World Series.

Lufkin showed off their power in an impressive display against the team from Michigan. Collin Ross hit 2 home runs, Clayton Wigley hit a home run as well, as did Hunter Dittsworth, who hit one of the longest home runs in recent memory at the LLWS. Lufkin went back-to-back-to-back in the 3rd inning and once the home run barrage was over, they led 5-0.

Those 5 runs would be more than enough for Dittsworth on the mound. He pitched a complete game, gave up only 2 hits and struck out 8 as Lufkin picked up the 5-1 win.

With the win, Lufkin moves on in the championship side of the bracket and that also earned them an extra day off. They'll be back in action on Sunday (Aug. 20) at 10 AM when they take on the New England champions from Fairfield, Connecticut.

