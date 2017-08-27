Lufkin All-Stars Rap

The Lufkin All-Stars made history this season as the first East Texas team to make the Little League World Series. But that feat wasn't enough for the Thundering 13; they ended up winning the national championship.
Even though they fell to Japan in the international championship game, they still had a phenomenal season.
This rap is dedicated to the historic season that the Lufkin All-Stars accomplished.
