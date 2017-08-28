Lufkin All-Stars Return Home After Historic LLWS Run

DALLAS - This has been a month of historic firsts for the Lufkin All-Star Little League team.

They were the first East Texas team to win the Southwest Regional.

They were the first East Texas team to make the Little League World Series.

Then, once they arrived in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the historic season continued. The 'Thundering 13' won the U.S. Championship and actually led Japan in the LLWS championship game, before falling 12-2.

Even with the loss in the title game, it was an historic season for the Lufkin All-Stars.

Manager Bud Maddux says, "They worked all summer, came through lots and came back from games they were down in. Showed character and class. It's something you'll never forget."

The All-Stars arrived in Dallas on Monday evening and got a police escort all the way back to Lufkin.

