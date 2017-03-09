Lumberjacks Trying to Defend Southland Title

NACOGDOCHES, Texas - The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks are in the Southland Conference Tournament for the 12th straight time and for senior guard Dallas Cameron, making his 4th straight trip to this tournament is rewarding.

"It means a lot you know I want to be able to finish out strong just like the guys before me did which, there's no added pressure we want to go out here and just play out game play to the best of our ability and just let the cards fall where they may," said Cameron.

While the Lumberjacks are only 17-13, they've managed to get the 3rd seed in the tournament. But head coach Kyle Keller says that despite the ups and downs of the season, his Jacks shouldn't be taken lightly.

"We're the only team in the conference that has beaten every team that's in this tournament so we have confidence as fast as that goes, we're as healthy as we've been, I think our mind is right, now we just have to go out and do what this program has done for the last 3 years, and that's win the conference tournament," explained Keller.

Even junior forward Leon Gilmore is gearing up for his first Southland Conference Tournament and he's ready for the challenge.

"It's been great being apart of this so I'm trying to keep that going and I'm trying to be apart of that and get my first NCAA appearance," said Gilmore.

With the odds somewhat in their favor the Jacks only need three wins to retain their Southland Tournament title, but has the grind of the season taken a toll on the players, Leon Gilmore says otherwise.

"It's been very up and down for us, we've been through a lot of adversity and it seems like every time we were given the opportunity to take the top spot we'll have our worse game, we've just been working hard in practice every day preparing for this tournament and we feel pretty good about it," said Gilmore.

With a '4-peat' in sight, and this being his last go-round playing college hoops guard Dallas Cameron says his journey at SFA has been one to remember.

"These last 4 years have been incredible, more than I could've ever asked for, to have the opportunity to play the game [basketball] on a high level, to me I just want to make the most of it like I said finish off on a strong note."

The Lumberjacks will play Lamar University tonight at 7:30 p.m.

