Macy Chenevert Holiday Classic - Day 1 Recap

TYLER - The 12th annual Macy Chenevert Holiday Classic got started on Thursday and this year, the field is stacked. 6 of the 15 teams are state-ranked and the bracket sets up for some epic winner's bracket games.

There were 7 games on day one of the tournament. Here are the scores from the opening round:

Brook Hill - 2

Mt. Pleasant Chapel Hill - 50

West Rusk - 11

Gilmer - 69

Whitehouse - 30

Union Grove - 54

Bishop Gorman - BYE

All Saints - 59

Slocum - 35

Athens - 62

Atlanta - 61

Final (OT)

Grace - 48

Jacksonville - 39

Canton - 41

Mt. Pleasant - 29

The action resumes on Friday at 10:00 AM and by the end of the day Friday, we'll know who is playing for the tournament title.

