Macy Chenevert Holiday Classic - Day 1 Recap

Keith Leventhal, KYTX 10:38 PM. CST December 28, 2017

TYLER - The 12th annual Macy Chenevert Holiday Classic got started on Thursday and this year, the field is stacked. 6 of the 15 teams are state-ranked and the bracket sets up for some epic winner's bracket games.

There were 7 games on day one of the tournament. Here are the scores from the opening round:

Brook Hill - 2
Mt. Pleasant Chapel Hill - 50
 
West Rusk - 11
Gilmer - 69
 
Whitehouse - 30
Union Grove - 54
 
Bishop Gorman - BYE
 
All Saints - 59
Slocum - 35
 
Athens - 62
Atlanta - 61
Final (OT)
 
Grace - 48
Jacksonville - 39
 
Canton - 41
Mt. Pleasant - 29
 
The action resumes on Friday at 10:00 AM and by the end of the day Friday, we'll know who is playing for the tournament title.

