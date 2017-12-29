Macy Chenevert Patriot Holiday Classic - Day 2 Recap

TYLER - In the opening round of the Macy Chenevert Patrtiot Holiday Classic, there were a handful of blowout games.
On Friday, the quarterfinals and semifinals took place and there were several very good games.
Here's a look at all the scores from day 2 of the tournament (semifinal highlights are in the video above...quarterfinal highlights are in the video below):
QUARTERFINALS
Mt. Pleasant Chapel Hill - 32
Gilmer - 40
All Saints - 53
Athens - 52
Union Grove - 63
Bishop Gorman - 32
Grace - 28
Canton - 43
SEMIFINALS
Gilmer - 61
Union Grove - 32
All Saints - 38
Canton - 57
CONSOLATION BRACKET SCORES
Brook Hill - 29
West Rusk - 28
Slocum - 44
Atlanta - 36
Jacksonville - 45
Mt. Pleasant - 49
Brook Hill - 33
Whitehouse - 54
Slocum - 39
Mt. Pleasant - 54
The tournament wraps up on Saturday with 7 games, capped off by the championship game at 7:00 PM at UT Tyler.
