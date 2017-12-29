Macy Chenevert Patriot Holiday Classic - Day 2 Recap

TYLER - In the opening round of the Macy Chenevert Patrtiot Holiday Classic, there were a handful of blowout games.

On Friday, the quarterfinals and semifinals took place and there were several very good games.

Here's a look at all the scores from day 2 of the tournament (semifinal highlights are in the video above...quarterfinal highlights are in the video below):

QUARTERFINALS

Mt. Pleasant Chapel Hill - 32

Gilmer - 40

All Saints - 53

Athens - 52

Union Grove - 63

Bishop Gorman - 32

Grace - 28

Canton - 43

SEMIFINALS

Gilmer - 61

Union Grove - 32

All Saints - 38

Canton - 57

CONSOLATION BRACKET SCORES

Brook Hill - 29

West Rusk - 28

Slocum - 44

Atlanta - 36

Jacksonville - 45

Mt. Pleasant - 49

Brook Hill - 33

Whitehouse - 54

Slocum - 39

Mt. Pleasant - 54

The tournament wraps up on Saturday with 7 games, capped off by the championship game at 7:00 PM at UT Tyler.

