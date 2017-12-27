Mahomes Will Start For Chiefs In Week 17

KANSAS CITY - Patrick Mahomes didn't know when he'd get to make his NFL debut. But the 10th overall pick in the NFL Draft didn't care.

"Every single week this entire season I've been trying to prepare like I was the starter and trying to learn and making sure I was ready for any moment," Mahomes says.

This week...he'll have his moment.

The Chiefs are locked into the 4th seed in the AFC so this week's game means nothing in terms of the postseason. Because of that, Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid named Mahomes the starter for their game against the Broncos.

Reid says, "I'm not going to set expectations or any of that, that's not where I'm at, I just want him to go play, learn the game plan, play it, and lead the team."

Mahomes put up good numbers in the preseason, but hasn't taken a single snap during the regular season. However, he sounds confident in his abilities and is excited to have this opportunity.

"The biggest thing for me is just to expect to go out there and win, any way possible, just go out there...if that's 300 yards, if that's 100 yards, whatever it is, whatever it takes to get a win is the biggest thing."

The Chiefs will play in Denver this week. Kickoff is at 3:25 PM (Central).

