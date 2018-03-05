Martin's Mill girls basketball team joins the show

The Martin's Mill girls basketball team stopped by the studio on Monday evening for a live interview. The Lady Mustangs are fresh off winning the 2A state championship on Saturday evening, where they defeated LaPoynor 58-51.

Head coach Tommy Cross talked about how rewarding this championship is for team and for the city. They concluded the season at 40-1. This is the 5th overall title for the Martin's Mill girls basketball program.

