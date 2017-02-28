Martins Mill Girls Headed Back To State

BEN WHEELER, Texas - The Martins Mill girls basketball team is becoming a regular visitor to the state tournament. The Lady Mustangs are headed back to the state semifinals for the 11th time in the last 12 years, but after losing in the semis last year, they've got their sights set on the ultimate prize this time around.

Martins Mill sophomore guard Molly Daniel says, "It'd mean the world, all my sisters are up there and I'm ready to be up there."

Martins Mill has been the number 1 team in the state for most of the season and that's a position they really like.

Head coach Tom Cross says, "There's always a bullseye on your back when you're ranked number 1. We enjoy having the ranking and everything."

The Lady Mustangs play in the state semifinals on Thursday when they take on Buffalo...tip-off is at 1:30 at the Alamodome.

