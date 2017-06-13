Mason House Picked in 3rd Round of MLB Draft

WHITEHOUSE - The Whitehouse baseball team has a lot of talented athletes who will be playing in a variety of places next year. But only one of the Wildcats, Mason House, was a top 100 prospect.

House was the 83rd best player in this year's draft class (according to MLB.com). And on Tuesday afternoon, he was taken with the 3rd pick of round 3 (#78 overall) by the San Diego Padres.

House says, "As soon as I heard my name it was just overwhelming, especially getting to share that with my family and my coaches it was really special."

By going 78th, he becomes the 2nd highest draft pick in Whitehouse history, trailing only Josh Wilson, who was picked 70th in 2005.

According to MLB's draft tracker, the 78th pick is slotted for roughly $730,000. However, House has a decision to make. Will he sign and go pro or head to college at Oklahoma State? House says he's leaning one way and hopes to make a final decision soon.

He was one of 3 East Texans taken in the first 10 rounds of the MLB draft. And his former Whitehouse coach, Derrick Jenkins, says it couldn't have happened to a better kid.

Jenkins says, "Mason has put in so much work. And just work besides on the field and off the field the things that he does that other kids don't do. There's no doubt that he deserves this more than anybody."

