Mike Maddox Talks About Decision To Leave Grace

TYLER - For the last 11 years, Mike Maddox has been the face of Grace football. But now, Maddox has decided to hang up his whistle.

Maddox will leave the Cougars and head a little ways up the road to be the athletic director at Lindale.

Maddox has several connections with the Eagles, including a previous coaching stop at the school and a relationship with current head coach Chris Cochran.

Obviously, Maddox will bring plenty of experience into his new position. And he hopes that will help his new coaches and athletes.

He says, "I hope to share with them the good things that's happened to me, some things that haven't been so good, and to make them stronger as coaches where they can even impact the students even more.

In his place, Grace defensive coordinator Norm Thompson will take over as the interim head coach. Thompson has been with Grace since 2008 and has 36 years of coaching experience at stops all over the state.

