Cowboys to play in Hall of Fame game Aug. 3

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) during the game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium.

Two days before Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, his team will play the Arizona Cardinals to kick off the NFL preseason.

The Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals will play in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday, Aug. 3 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. It’s the first time the game will be played on a Thursday.

Jones and former Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner are among the group of seven people in the 2017 Hall of Fame class. Running backs Terrell Davis and LaDainian Tomlinson, defensive lineman Jason Taylor, kicker Morten Andersen and defensive back Kenny Easley will also officially enter the Hall on Aug. 5.

Dallas’ bout with Arizona will be the 53rd installment of the Hall of Fame Game. The game was cancelled last year due to concerns about the playing surface, and in 2011 because of the NFL lockout.

The Cowboys are 2-3 all-time in the Hall of Fame game, which has been played since 1962. The Cardinals franchise has recorded one win, two losses and a tie in the game.

A general view of the exterior of the Pro Football Hall of Fame prior to the 2016 NFL Hall of Fame enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

