ESPN report: Romo trade possibility 'still alive'

Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from the sideline in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 6, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images)

ESPN is reporting that Tony Romo is expected to be traded to another team, rather than released, and the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans are the top choices.

Cowboys now expect to trade Tony Romo to Broncos or Texans, sources say. Broncos talking with Jets about Trevor Siemian. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 9, 2017

ESPN says the trade "will work for Romo and the team," although details aren't clear. Jerry Jones has hinted in media interviews that the team and their longtime QB have a "do-right rule," meaning Romo would not depart for a rival.

It was announced Wednesday that Romo, 36, will no longer play quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys after 14 seasons with the team. Sources within the organization told WFAA Romo would be released Thursday, the start of the new league year.

Due to collarbone and back injuries, he has only played five games with the Cowboys over the past two seasons. Rookie sensation Dak Prescott usurped the starting job while Romo was sidelined in 2016.

