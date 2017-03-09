Video: Tony Romo thanks fans for 'outpouring of support'

Tony Romo in a video posted to his social media accounts Thursday. (Twitter/@tonyromo)

Tony Romo posted a video to his social media accounts Thursday afternoon, thanking fans for an "outpouring of support and love" over a whirlwind 48 hours that have included rumors of his release or a trade.

He captioned the video on Twitter with, "Thanks for all the support everyone."

Thanks for all the support everyone. pic.twitter.com/RlRS3KAqwb — Tony Romo (@tonyromo) March 9, 2017

"I just wanted to come and tell you it’s been a crazy 48 hours here," Romo says in the 39-second clip. "Me and my family have felt the outpouring of support and love from all of you. It’s been overwhelming, and it doesn’t go unnoticed. I want to say ‘thank you,’ and we have a lot to think about going forward, but we’ll see what happens."

"Until then, I’m gonna keep listening to Bob Dylan," he says, with Dylan's The Times They Are A-Changin' playing faintly in the background.

In a light-hearted exchange, Romo's wife, Candice, tells him to turn off the music.

"That's my wife," Romo says with a vintage half-smile. "She just loves me unconditionally."

