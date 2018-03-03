D.J. Chark stands out during wide receiver workouts at 2018 NFL Scouting Combine

LSU Tigers wide receiver D.J. Chark runs the 40-yard dash during the 2018 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Custom)

For the quarterbacks to complete their work in on-field drills during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Saturday, there had to be players to catch deep throws, run routes and be able to change direction while maintaining their speed.

Along with the quarterbacks, the wide receivers took their turn going through basic testing, as well as running through position-specific drills.

Here is a look at the top-performing wide receivers at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine:

40-Yard Dash

1. D.J. Chark (Louisiana State) 4.34 inches

2. Marquez Valdes-Scantling (South Florida) 4.37 seconds

3. Robert Foster (Alabama) 4.41 seconds

T3. Antonio Callaway (Florida) 4.41 seconds

5. D.J. Moore (Maryland) 4.42 seconds

DJ Chark 40 time: 4.34 (!!) pic.twitter.com/7qatrSSqrW — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) March 3, 2018

Bench Press

1. Ka’Raun White (West Virginia) 24 repetitions

2. Anthony Miller (Memphis) 22 repetitions

3. J’Mon Moore (Missouri) 21 repetitions

T4. Equanimeous St. Brown (Notre Dame) 20 repetitions

T4. Christian Kirk (Texas A&M) 20 repetitions

Vertical Jump

1. D.J. Chark (Louisiana State) 40.0 inches

2. D.J. Moore (Maryland) 39.5 inches

3. Dylan Cantrell (Texas Tech) 38.5 inches

T4. J’Mon Moore (Missouri) 38.0 inches

T4. Allen Lazard (Iowa State) 38.0 inches

T4. Jester Weah (Pittsburgh) 38.0 inches

Broad Jump

1. D.J. Moore (Maryland) 132.0 inches

T2. Tre’Quan Smith (Central Florida) 130.0 inches

T2. Dylan Cantrell (Texas Tech) 130.0 inches

T4. D.J. Chark (LSU) 129.0 inches

T4. Jester Weah (Pittsburgh) 129.0 inches

