D.J. Chark stands out during wide receiver workouts at 2018 NFL Scouting Combine

For the quarterbacks to complete their work in on-field drills during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Saturday, there had to be players to catch deep throws, run routes and be able to change direction while maintaining their speed.
Along with the quarterbacks, the wide receivers took their turn going through basic testing, as well as running through position-specific drills.
Here is a look at the top-performing wide receivers at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine:
40-Yard Dash
1. D.J. Chark (Louisiana State) 4.34 inches
2. Marquez Valdes-Scantling (South Florida) 4.37 seconds
3. Robert Foster (Alabama) 4.41 seconds
T3. Antonio Callaway (Florida) 4.41 seconds
5. D.J. Moore (Maryland) 4.42 seconds
DJ Chark 40 time: 4.34 (!!) pic.twitter.com/7qatrSSqrW— Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) March 3, 2018
Bench Press
1. Ka’Raun White (West Virginia) 24 repetitions
2. Anthony Miller (Memphis) 22 repetitions
3. J’Mon Moore (Missouri) 21 repetitions
T4. Equanimeous St. Brown (Notre Dame) 20 repetitions
T4. Christian Kirk (Texas A&M) 20 repetitions
Top performing WRs take on the bench press! 💪💪💪#NFLCombine— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2018
📺: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/P6CXy2PewI
Vertical Jump
1. D.J. Chark (Louisiana State) 40.0 inches
2. D.J. Moore (Maryland) 39.5 inches
3. Dylan Cantrell (Texas Tech) 38.5 inches
T4. J’Mon Moore (Missouri) 38.0 inches
T4. Allen Lazard (Iowa State) 38.0 inches
T4. Jester Weah (Pittsburgh) 38.0 inches
GET UP!@DJChark82 with the 40" vertical!@LSUfootball #NFLCombine— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2018
📺: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/fdR6BouSU0
Broad Jump
1. D.J. Moore (Maryland) 132.0 inches
T2. Tre’Quan Smith (Central Florida) 130.0 inches
T2. Dylan Cantrell (Texas Tech) 130.0 inches
T4. D.J. Chark (LSU) 129.0 inches
T4. Jester Weah (Pittsburgh) 129.0 inches
Times and Numbers were reported by NFL.com.
© 2018 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs