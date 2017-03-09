Brockbuster trade: Texans send Osweiler to Browns

Dec 4, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) walks off the field following the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

In a shocking twist, the Houston Texans have traded Brock Osweiler to the Cleveland Browns along with a second-round draft pick in 2018.

The Texans get the Browns fourth-round pick this year in exchange for their sixth-round pick, according to reports.

OFFICIAL: The #Texans have traded QB Brock Osweiler to the Cleveland Browns.



“We are committed to bringing a championship to the city of Houston,” said Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Rick Smith. "The decision to trade Brock was made because it was in the best interest of the team. It frees up both cash and salary cap room to continue to improve our football team."

The stunning move takes Osweiler’s $16 million salary off the books and clears $10 million in salary cap space for Tony Romo -- or another quarterback.

Most Texas fans were excited about the move.

“I love it, I love it. I just hope they can get somebody good to replace him,” said Texans fan Kenneth Hamilton.

Romo is expected to be waived by the Cowboys although rumors are swirling they made try to trade him instead.

Tony Romo has spent all 14 of his NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo: Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports)

Romo would make Houston the clear favorite to win the AFC South. But Doubters are worried about his age and history of injuries.

And the Texans aren't the only team interested in Romo.

The Broncos have been “ready to pursue” Romo for a while now , and adding a veteran superstar quarterback would be nothing new for John Elway, who managed to lure Peyton Manning to Denver when Manning left the Colts after being released.

Kansas City was considered a darkhorse for Romo, but Chiefs GM John Dorsey told CBSSports.com at the NFL combine that it was “case closed” for them on moving forward with Alex Smith in 2017.

