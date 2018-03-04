LIVE UPDATES: Edge rushers, interior linemen, linebackers take field at 2018 NFL Scouting Combine

6:00 p.m.-EDGE RUSHERS SHOW SPEED, STRENGTH AT 2018 NFL SCOUTING COMBINE
Pass-rushing specialists are known for having plenty of strength at the line of scrimmage, and but they showed far more than that during their run through drills at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Sunday morning.
The pass rushers put on quite the display of speed in the 40-yard dash and paired it with the strength on the bench press and athleticism in the vertical and broad jump, as well as putting their entire skill sets together in position-specific drills.
Here is a look back at the top-performing edge rushers at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine:
40-Yard Dash
1. Leon Jacobs (Wisconsin) 4.48 seconds
2. Lorenzo Carter (Georgia) 4.50 seconds
3. Josh Sweat (Florida State) 4.53 seconds
4. Peter Kalambayi (Stanford) 4.57 seconds
5. Harold Landry (Boston College) 4.64 seconds
There’s a new Megatron in football and his name is Leon Jacobs. https://t.co/mT6Po7sqdV— Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) March 4, 2018
Bench Press
1. Kylie Fitts (Utah) 31 repetitions
2. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (Oklahoma) 27 repetitions
3. Ola Adeniyi (Toledo) 26 repetitions
4. Hercules Mata’afa (Washington State) 26 receptions
5. Leon Jacobs (Wisconsin) 26 receptions
Twenty six reps. Two. Six.— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) March 3, 2018
There's strong, and then there's Leon Jacobs strong 💪#OnWisconsin || #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/MwNqYZP6hA
Vertical Jump
1. Josh Sweat (Florida State) 39.5 inches
2. Obgonnia Okoronkowo (Oklahoma) 38.0 inches
T3. Lorenzo Carter (Georgia) 36.0 inches
T3. Harold Landry (Boston College) 36.0 inches
5. Tyquan Lewis (Ohio State) 35.5 inches
Broad Jump
1. Lorenzo Carter (Georgia) 130.0 inches
2. Josh Sweat (Florida State) 124.0 inches
3. Marquis Haynes (Mississippi) 123.0 inches
T4. Tyquan Lewis (Ohio State) 122.0 inches
T4. Leon Jacobs (Wisconsin) 122.0 inches
👀 @PrimeTime_Lewis with the 10’2” broad jump at the #NFLCombine— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 4, 2018
Watch our #Rushmen & LBs all day on @nflnetwork#DevelopedHere #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/0ut6u33V1O
Three-Cone Drill
T1. Harold Landry (Boston College) 6.88 seconds
T1. Kylie Fitts (Utah) 6.88 seconds
3. Trevon Young (Louisville) 6.99 seconds
4. Dorance Armstrong (Kansas) 7.12 seconds
5. Marquis Haynes (Mississippi) 7.14 seconds
DNP-Tyquan Lewis (Ohio State)
We have a new leader in the DL 40-yard dash!— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2018
Josh Sweat (@FSUFootball) runs a 4.57u 😳#NFLCombine
📺: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/4IsTRn6Ayu
Twenty-Yard Shuttle Run
T1. Harold Landry (Boston College) 4.19 seconds
T1. Kylie Fitts (Utah) 4.19 seconds
3. Dorance Armstrong (Kansas) 4.23 seconds
4. Arden Key (LSU) 4.25 seconds
T5. Ola Adeniyi (Toledo) 4.28 seconds
T5. Josh Sweat (Florida State) 4.28 seconds
DNP-Tyquan Lewis (Ohio State)
60-Yard Shuttle Run
1. Harold Landry (Boston College) 11.35 seconds
2. Trevon Young (Louisville) 11.60 seconds
T3. Dorance Armstrong (Kansas) 11.82 seconds
T3. Kylie Fitts (Utah) 11.82 seconds
5. Leon Jacobs (Wisconsin) 12.15 seconds
6. Ola Adeniyi (Toledo) 12.79 seconds
Times and Numbers were reported by NFL.com.
5:15 p.m.-SHAQUEM GRIFFIN IMPRESSES IN NFL COMBINE WORKOUT
Former University of Central Florida linebacker Shaquem Griffin put on a show for scouts, coaches and decision-makers alike during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Sunday afternoon.
Despite the challenge of playing football with only one hand, Griffin impressed in the basic tests, as well as position-specific drills during the on-field portion of the Combine.
Griffin ran the fastest 40-yard dash time and tied for 11th in bench-pressing 225 pounds a remarkable 20 times.
Here is a look back at the top-performing linebackers at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine:
40-Yard Dash
1. Shaquem Griffin (Central Florida) 4.38 seconds
2. Roquan Smith (Georgia) 4.52 seconds
3. Jerome Baker (Ohio State) 4.53 seconds
4. Malik Jefferson (Texas) 4.53 seconds
5. Tremaine Edmunds (Virginia Tech) 4.55 seconds
27. Chris Worley (Ohio State) 4.86 seconds
The remarkable @Shaquemgriffin 40 yard dash. pic.twitter.com/Rk5Y6Y3Vj2— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) March 4, 2018
Griffin's 40-yard dash time wowed people, both in and out of Lucas Oil Stadium.
.@Seahawks HC @PeteCarroll reacts to @Shaquemgriffin's 40-yard dash. 😳#NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/UCwOLssDEH— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2018
Shaquem Griffin just clocked a 4.38.— ESPN (@espn) March 4, 2018
His brother Shaquill called out the doubters. pic.twitter.com/oBl1mpNL3Z
If @Shaquemgriffin doesn’t get drafted in the first two days the system is broken. Productive and performed well at the combine. Played well against high level competition.— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 4, 2018
Bench Press
1. Christian Sam (Arizona State) 28 repetitions
2. Tegray Scales (Indiana) 27 repetitions
3. Malik Jefferson (Texas) 27 repetitions
4. Genard Avery (Memphis) 26 repetitions
T5. Kenny Young (UCLA) 23 repetitions
T5. Chris Covington (Indiana) 23 repetitions
7. Jerome Baker (Ohio State) 22 repetitions
11. Shaquem Griffin (Central Florida) 20 repetitions
25. Chris Worley (Ohio State) 15 repetitions
DNP-Roquan Smith (Georgia)
Blessed 🙏🏾#AgainstAllOdds pic.twitter.com/vRypVjyX5e— shaquem griffin (@Shaquemgriffin) March 3, 2018
Vertical Jump
1. Matthew Thomas (Florida State) 41.5 inches
T2. Oren Burks (Vanderbilt) 39.5 inches
T2. Leighton Vander Esch (Boise State) 39.5 inches
T4. Fred Warner (BYU) 38.5 inches
T4. Jacob Pugh (Florida State) 38.5 inches
6. Jerome Baker (Ohio State) 36.5 inches
T20. Chris Worley (Ohio State) 29.5 inches
DNP-Shaquem Griffin (Central Florida)
Broad Jump
T1. Oren Burks (Vanderbilt) 131.0 inches
T1. Matthew Thomas (Florida State) 131.0 inches
3. Jerome Baker (Ohio State) 126.0 inches
4. Malik Jefferson (Texas) 125.0 inches
5. Genard Avery (Memphis) 124.0 inches
T12. Shaquem Griffin (Central Florida) 117.0 inches
DNP-Roquan Smith (Georgia), Chris Worley (Ohio State)
Three-Cone Drill
1. Dorian O’Daniel (Clemson) 6.64 seconds
2. Josey Jewell (Iowa) 6.80 seconds
3. Oren Burks (Vanderbilt) 6.82 seconds
4. Matthew Thomas (Florida State) 6.85 seconds
5. Leighton Vander Esch (Boise State) 6.88 seconds
20-Yard Shuttle Run
1. Dorian O’Daniel (Clemson) 4.07 seconds
T2. Oren Burks (Vanderbilt) 4.15 seconds
T2. Leighton Vander Esch (Boise State) 4.15 seconds
4. Nick Deluca (North Dakota State) 4.23 seconds
5. Micah Kiser (Virginia) 4.24 seconds
60-Yard Shuttle Run
1. Josey Jewell (Iowa) 11.52 seconds
2. Leighton Vander Esch (Boise State) 11.57 seconds
3. Mike McCray (Michigan) 11.61 seconds
4. Fred Warner (BYU) 11.77 seconds
Times and Numbers were reported by NFL.com.
3:45 p.m.-DEFENSIVE LINEMEN SHOW UNIQUE COMBINATION OF SKILLS AT 2018 NFL SCOUTING COMBINE
In today’s NFL, defensive linemen are far more than players who clear gaps in opposing offensive lines for linebackers and blitzing safeties to come through and pressure quarterbacks or stop running backs behind the line of scrimmage.
Defensive linemen are agile athletes with the ability to cause havoc on their own, rather than just helping their teammates make plays, and several players put those skills on display during basic and position-specific drills at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis Sunday.
Here is a look back at the top-performing defensive linemen at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine:
40-Yard Dash
1. Marcus Davenport (Texas-San Antonio) 4.58 seconds
2. Ade Aruna (Tulane) 4.60 seconds
3. Bradley Chubb (NC State) 4.65 seconds
4. Rasheem Green (USC) 4.73 seconds
5. John Franklin-Myers (Stephen F. Austin) 4.75 seconds
6. Jalyn Holmes (Ohio State) 4.82 seconds
DNP-Sam Hubbard (Ohio State)
.@MikeMayock's #2 ranked DE Marcus Davenport (@MarcusJD84) runs an impressive 4.61u 40-yard dash! #NFLCombine @UTSAFTBL— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2018
📺: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/vuKMJEtKgd
Bench Press
1. Harrison Phillips (Stanford) 42 repetitions
2. Vita Vea (Washington) 41 repetitions
T3. Deadrin Senat (South Florida) 35 repetitions
T3. B.J. Hill (NC State) 35 repetitions
5. Foley Fatukasi (Connecticut) 33 repetitions
T19. Jalyn Holmes (Ohio State) 25 repetitions
DNP-Sam Hubbard (Ohio State)
Vita Vea (@VeaVita): 41 reps— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2018
Harrison Phillips (@horribleharry66): 42 reps
The top-performing defensive linemen in the bench press! 💪💪💪#NFLCombine
📺: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/wBTZmJM1m3
Vertical Jump
1. Ade Aruna (Tulane) 38.5 inches
2. Bradley Chubb (NC State) 36.0 inches
3. James Looney (California) 35.5 inches
T4. Sam Hubbard (Ohio State) 35.0 inches
T4. Taven Bryan (Florida) 35.0 inches
T11. Jalyn Holmes (Ohio State) 32.0 inches
“He’s really helping himself here.”@GreenWaveFB’s Ade Aruna runs a 4.64u in his second 40-yard dash attempt!— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 4, 2018
📺: #NFLCombine LIVE on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/73o5wgxfoS
Broad Jump
1. Ade Aruna (Tulane) 128.0 inches
2. Marcus Davenport (Texas-San Antonio) 124.0 inches
3. Bradley Chubb (NC State) 121.0 inches
4. Taven Bryan (Florida) 119.0 inches
5. Rasheem Green (USC) 118.0 inches
T6. Sam Hubbard (Ohio State) 116.0 inches
DNP-Jalyn Holmes (Ohio State)
.@jbbigbear vs. @MylesLGarrett vs. @ASTROCHUBB.— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2018
The top rated DEs in each of the last three drafts go head-to-head in the 40-yard dash simulcam! #NFLCombine
📺: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/Z7yFn7hpCY
Three-Cone Drill
1. Sam Hubbard (Ohio State) 6.84 seconds
2. Taven Bryan (Florida) 7.12 seconds
3. Marcus Davenport (Texas-San Antonio) 7.20 seconds
4. Rasheem Green (USC) 7.24 seconds
5. B.J. Hill (NC State) 7.28 seconds
DNP-Jalyn Holmes (Ohio State)
.@Sam_Hubbard_@ArdenKey49@HAROLDLANDRY2— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2018
Three of the top DE prospects take the field for drills! #NFLCombine
📺: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/X4VqNc9SoA
Twenty-Yard Shuttle Run
1. Sam Hubbard (Ohio State) 4.32 seconds
2. James Looney (California) 4.37 seconds
3. Rasheem Green (USC) 4.39 seconds
T4. Bradley Chubb (NC State) 4.41 seconds
T4. Marcus Davenport (Texas-San Antonio) 4.41 seconds
Times and Numbers were reported by NFL.com.
1:30 p.m.-LINEBACKERS BEGIN ON-FIELD WORK
The linebackers are going through their first drills at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Through the first run at the 40-yard dash, several linebackers posted impressive times, including Georgia's Roquan Smith.
.@RoquanSmith1 (@FootballUGA) runs a 4.52u 40-yard dash! #NFLCombine— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2018
📺: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/Ff1Ppg0rzh
But before Smith ran the 40, Central Florida linebacker Shaquem Griffin unofficially ran the fastest time in his position group since the 2006 NFL Scouting Combine.
The remarkable @Shaquemgriffin 40 yard dash. pic.twitter.com/Rk5Y6Y3Vj2— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) March 4, 2018
11:20 a.m.-DEFENSIVE LINEMEN IMPRESSING WITH 40-TIMES
The defensive linemen have been about more than just quick bursts off of the line of scrimmage, and several athletes are proving that at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis today.
In the second ground of defensive linemen, Tulane's Ade Aruna set the original standard of 4.61 seconds in the 40-yard dash, a mark that UTEP's Marcus Davenport equaled with this run:
.@MikeMayock's #2 ranked DE Marcus Davenport (@MarcusJD84) runs an impressive 4.61u 40-yard dash! #NFLCombine @UTSAFTBL— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2018
📺: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/vuKMJEtKgd
“He’s really helping himself here.”@GreenWaveFB’s Ade Aruna runs a 4.64u in his second 40-yard dash attempt!— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 4, 2018
📺: #NFLCombine LIVE on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/73o5wgxfoS
Then, Florida State's Josh Sweat posted a new best time of 4.57 seconds.
We have a new leader in the DL 40-yard dash!— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2018
Josh Sweat (@FSUFootball) runs a 4.57u 😳#NFLCombine
📺: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/4IsTRn6Ayu
10:30 a.m.-LIVE UPDATES: DEFENSIVE LINEMEN, EDGE RUSHERS, LINEBACKERS TAKE THEIR TURN AT 2018 NFL COMBINE
From quarterback to wide receiver, running back and blockers, the offense had their moments to shine on Friday and Saturday, and now, it is time for the defensive players to go through drills at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine.
The interior defensive linemen, edge rushers and linebackers will go through their on-field work, including the 40-yard dash, shuttle runs, broad and vertical jumps and position-specific drills at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis today.
Interior DL showing off their quickness at the #NFLCombine!— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2018
📺: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/FtAWe2vXh6
Get to the QB! #NFLCombine— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2018
📺: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/Z7A0ZVe6DI
FOLLOW ALONG
To be a part of the coverage of today’s events, tweet using the hashtag: #3Combine.
© 2018 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs