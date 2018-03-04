LIVE UPDATES: Edge rushers, interior linemen, linebackers take field at 2018 NFL Scouting Combine

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Sam Hubbard (6) works his way to the quarterback against Southern California Trojans tackle Toa Lobendahn (50) in the 2017 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Custom)

6:00 p.m.-EDGE RUSHERS SHOW SPEED, STRENGTH AT 2018 NFL SCOUTING COMBINE

Pass-rushing specialists are known for having plenty of strength at the line of scrimmage, and but they showed far more than that during their run through drills at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Sunday morning.

The pass rushers put on quite the display of speed in the 40-yard dash and paired it with the strength on the bench press and athleticism in the vertical and broad jump, as well as putting their entire skill sets together in position-specific drills.

Here is a look back at the top-performing edge rushers at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine:

40-Yard Dash

1. Leon Jacobs (Wisconsin) 4.48 seconds

2. Lorenzo Carter (Georgia) 4.50 seconds

3. Josh Sweat (Florida State) 4.53 seconds

4. Peter Kalambayi (Stanford) 4.57 seconds

5. Harold Landry (Boston College) 4.64 seconds

There’s a new Megatron in football and his name is Leon Jacobs. https://t.co/mT6Po7sqdV — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) March 4, 2018

Bench Press

1. Kylie Fitts (Utah) 31 repetitions

2. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (Oklahoma) 27 repetitions

3. Ola Adeniyi (Toledo) 26 repetitions

4. Hercules Mata’afa (Washington State) 26 receptions

5. Leon Jacobs (Wisconsin) 26 receptions

Vertical Jump

1. Josh Sweat (Florida State) 39.5 inches

2. Obgonnia Okoronkowo (Oklahoma) 38.0 inches

T3. Lorenzo Carter (Georgia) 36.0 inches

T3. Harold Landry (Boston College) 36.0 inches

5. Tyquan Lewis (Ohio State) 35.5 inches

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis does the vertical jump during the 2018 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Custom)

Broad Jump

1. Lorenzo Carter (Georgia) 130.0 inches

2. Josh Sweat (Florida State) 124.0 inches

3. Marquis Haynes (Mississippi) 123.0 inches

T4. Tyquan Lewis (Ohio State) 122.0 inches

T4. Leon Jacobs (Wisconsin) 122.0 inches

Three-Cone Drill

T1. Harold Landry (Boston College) 6.88 seconds

T1. Kylie Fitts (Utah) 6.88 seconds

3. Trevon Young (Louisville) 6.99 seconds

4. Dorance Armstrong (Kansas) 7.12 seconds

5. Marquis Haynes (Mississippi) 7.14 seconds

DNP-Tyquan Lewis (Ohio State)

Twenty-Yard Shuttle Run

T1. Harold Landry (Boston College) 4.19 seconds

T1. Kylie Fitts (Utah) 4.19 seconds

3. Dorance Armstrong (Kansas) 4.23 seconds

4. Arden Key (LSU) 4.25 seconds

T5. Ola Adeniyi (Toledo) 4.28 seconds

T5. Josh Sweat (Florida State) 4.28 seconds

DNP-Tyquan Lewis (Ohio State)

Kansas defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong (DL25) runs a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo: Michael Hickey, Custom)

60-Yard Shuttle Run

1. Harold Landry (Boston College) 11.35 seconds

2. Trevon Young (Louisville) 11.60 seconds

T3. Dorance Armstrong (Kansas) 11.82 seconds

T3. Kylie Fitts (Utah) 11.82 seconds

5. Leon Jacobs (Wisconsin) 12.15 seconds

6. Ola Adeniyi (Toledo) 12.79 seconds

Times and Numbers were reported by NFL.com.

5:15 p.m.-SHAQUEM GRIFFIN IMPRESSES IN NFL COMBINE WORKOUT

Former University of Central Florida linebacker Shaquem Griffin put on a show for scouts, coaches and decision-makers alike during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Sunday afternoon.

Despite the challenge of playing football with only one hand, Griffin impressed in the basic tests, as well as position-specific drills during the on-field portion of the Combine.

Griffin ran the fastest 40-yard dash time and tied for 11th in bench-pressing 225 pounds a remarkable 20 times.

Here is a look back at the top-performing linebackers at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine:

40-Yard Dash

1. Shaquem Griffin (Central Florida) 4.38 seconds

2. Roquan Smith (Georgia) 4.52 seconds

3. Jerome Baker (Ohio State) 4.53 seconds

4. Malik Jefferson (Texas) 4.53 seconds

5. Tremaine Edmunds (Virginia Tech) 4.55 seconds

27. Chris Worley (Ohio State) 4.86 seconds

Griffin's 40-yard dash time wowed people, both in and out of Lucas Oil Stadium.

Shaquem Griffin just clocked a 4.38.



His brother Shaquill called out the doubters. pic.twitter.com/oBl1mpNL3Z — ESPN (@espn) March 4, 2018

If @Shaquemgriffin doesn’t get drafted in the first two days the system is broken. Productive and performed well at the combine. Played well against high level competition. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 4, 2018

Bench Press

1. Christian Sam (Arizona State) 28 repetitions

2. Tegray Scales (Indiana) 27 repetitions

3. Malik Jefferson (Texas) 27 repetitions

4. Genard Avery (Memphis) 26 repetitions

T5. Kenny Young (UCLA) 23 repetitions

T5. Chris Covington (Indiana) 23 repetitions

7. Jerome Baker (Ohio State) 22 repetitions

11. Shaquem Griffin (Central Florida) 20 repetitions

25. Chris Worley (Ohio State) 15 repetitions

DNP-Roquan Smith (Georgia)

Vertical Jump

1. Matthew Thomas (Florida State) 41.5 inches

T2. Oren Burks (Vanderbilt) 39.5 inches

T2. Leighton Vander Esch (Boise State) 39.5 inches

T4. Fred Warner (BYU) 38.5 inches

T4. Jacob Pugh (Florida State) 38.5 inches

6. Jerome Baker (Ohio State) 36.5 inches

T20. Chris Worley (Ohio State) 29.5 inches

DNP-Shaquem Griffin (Central Florida)

Central Florida Golden Knights linebacker Shaq Griffin does the broad jump during the 2018 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Custom)

Broad Jump

T1. Oren Burks (Vanderbilt) 131.0 inches

T1. Matthew Thomas (Florida State) 131.0 inches

3. Jerome Baker (Ohio State) 126.0 inches

4. Malik Jefferson (Texas) 125.0 inches

5. Genard Avery (Memphis) 124.0 inches

T12. Shaquem Griffin (Central Florida) 117.0 inches

DNP-Roquan Smith (Georgia), Chris Worley (Ohio State)

Central Florida Golden Knights linebacker Shaq Griffin goes through workout drills during the 2018 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Custom)

Three-Cone Drill

1. Dorian O’Daniel (Clemson) 6.64 seconds

2. Josey Jewell (Iowa) 6.80 seconds

3. Oren Burks (Vanderbilt) 6.82 seconds

4. Matthew Thomas (Florida State) 6.85 seconds

5. Leighton Vander Esch (Boise State) 6.88 seconds

Central Florida Golden Knights linebacker Shaq Griffin does a workout drill during the 2018 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Custom)

20-Yard Shuttle Run

1. Dorian O’Daniel (Clemson) 4.07 seconds

T2. Oren Burks (Vanderbilt) 4.15 seconds

T2. Leighton Vander Esch (Boise State) 4.15 seconds

4. Nick Deluca (North Dakota State) 4.23 seconds

5. Micah Kiser (Virginia) 4.24 seconds

60-Yard Shuttle Run

1. Josey Jewell (Iowa) 11.52 seconds

2. Leighton Vander Esch (Boise State) 11.57 seconds

3. Mike McCray (Michigan) 11.61 seconds

4. Fred Warner (BYU) 11.77 seconds

Times and Numbers were reported by NFL.com.

3:45 p.m.-DEFENSIVE LINEMEN SHOW UNIQUE COMBINATION OF SKILLS AT 2018 NFL SCOUTING COMBINE

In today’s NFL, defensive linemen are far more than players who clear gaps in opposing offensive lines for linebackers and blitzing safeties to come through and pressure quarterbacks or stop running backs behind the line of scrimmage.

Defensive linemen are agile athletes with the ability to cause havoc on their own, rather than just helping their teammates make plays, and several players put those skills on display during basic and position-specific drills at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis Sunday.

Here is a look back at the top-performing defensive linemen at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine:

40-Yard Dash

1. Marcus Davenport (Texas-San Antonio) 4.58 seconds

2. Ade Aruna (Tulane) 4.60 seconds

3. Bradley Chubb (NC State) 4.65 seconds

4. Rasheem Green (USC) 4.73 seconds

5. John Franklin-Myers (Stephen F. Austin) 4.75 seconds

6. Jalyn Holmes (Ohio State) 4.82 seconds

DNP-Sam Hubbard (Ohio State)

Bench Press

1. Harrison Phillips (Stanford) 42 repetitions

2. Vita Vea (Washington) 41 repetitions

T3. Deadrin Senat (South Florida) 35 repetitions

T3. B.J. Hill (NC State) 35 repetitions

5. Foley Fatukasi (Connecticut) 33 repetitions

T19. Jalyn Holmes (Ohio State) 25 repetitions

DNP-Sam Hubbard (Ohio State)

Vertical Jump

1. Ade Aruna (Tulane) 38.5 inches

2. Bradley Chubb (NC State) 36.0 inches

3. James Looney (California) 35.5 inches

T4. Sam Hubbard (Ohio State) 35.0 inches

T4. Taven Bryan (Florida) 35.0 inches

T11. Jalyn Holmes (Ohio State) 32.0 inches

Broad Jump

1. Ade Aruna (Tulane) 128.0 inches

2. Marcus Davenport (Texas-San Antonio) 124.0 inches

3. Bradley Chubb (NC State) 121.0 inches

4. Taven Bryan (Florida) 119.0 inches

5. Rasheem Green (USC) 118.0 inches

T6. Sam Hubbard (Ohio State) 116.0 inches

DNP-Jalyn Holmes (Ohio State)

Three-Cone Drill

1. Sam Hubbard (Ohio State) 6.84 seconds

2. Taven Bryan (Florida) 7.12 seconds

3. Marcus Davenport (Texas-San Antonio) 7.20 seconds

4. Rasheem Green (USC) 7.24 seconds

5. B.J. Hill (NC State) 7.28 seconds

DNP-Jalyn Holmes (Ohio State)

Twenty-Yard Shuttle Run

1. Sam Hubbard (Ohio State) 4.32 seconds

2. James Looney (California) 4.37 seconds

3. Rasheem Green (USC) 4.39 seconds

T4. Bradley Chubb (NC State) 4.41 seconds

T4. Marcus Davenport (Texas-San Antonio) 4.41 seconds

Times and Numbers were reported by NFL.com.

1:30 p.m.-LINEBACKERS BEGIN ON-FIELD WORK

The linebackers are going through their first drills at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Through the first run at the 40-yard dash, several linebackers posted impressive times, including Georgia's Roquan Smith.

But before Smith ran the 40, Central Florida linebacker Shaquem Griffin unofficially ran the fastest time in his position group since the 2006 NFL Scouting Combine.

11:20 a.m.-DEFENSIVE LINEMEN IMPRESSING WITH 40-TIMES

The defensive linemen have been about more than just quick bursts off of the line of scrimmage, and several athletes are proving that at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis today.

In the second ground of defensive linemen, Tulane's Ade Aruna set the original standard of 4.61 seconds in the 40-yard dash, a mark that UTEP's Marcus Davenport equaled with this run:

“He’s really helping himself here.”@GreenWaveFB’s Ade Aruna runs a 4.64u in his second 40-yard dash attempt!



📺: #NFLCombine LIVE on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/73o5wgxfoS — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 4, 2018

Then, Florida State's Josh Sweat posted a new best time of 4.57 seconds.

10:30 a.m.-LIVE UPDATES: DEFENSIVE LINEMEN, EDGE RUSHERS, LINEBACKERS TAKE THEIR TURN AT 2018 NFL COMBINE

From quarterback to wide receiver, running back and blockers, the offense had their moments to shine on Friday and Saturday, and now, it is time for the defensive players to go through drills at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine.

The interior defensive linemen, edge rushers and linebackers will go through their on-field work, including the 40-yard dash, shuttle runs, broad and vertical jumps and position-specific drills at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis today.

