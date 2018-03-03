LIVE UPDATES: Quarterbacks take center stage at 2018 NFL Scouting Combine

4:30 p.m.-D.J. CHARK HAS STANDOUT PERFORMANCE AT 2018 NFL SCOUTING COMBINE
For the quarterbacks to complete their work in on-field drills during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Saturday, there had to be players to catch deep throws, run routes and be able to change direction while maintaining their speed.
Along with the quarterbacks, the wide receivers took their turn going through basic testing, as well as running through position-specific drills.
Here is a look at the top-performing wide receivers at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine:
40-Yard Dash
1. D.J. Chark (Louisiana State) 4.34 inches
2. Marquez Valdes-Scantling (South Florida) 4.37 seconds
3. Robert Foster (Alabama) 4.41 seconds
T3. Antonio Callaway (Florida) 4.41 seconds
5. D.J. Moore (Maryland) 4.42 seconds
DJ Chark 40 time: 4.34 (!!) pic.twitter.com/7qatrSSqrW— Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) March 3, 2018
Bench Press
1. Ka’Raun White (West Virginia) 24 repetitions
2. Anthony Miller (Memphis) 22 repetitions
3. J’Mon Moore (Missouri) 21 repetitions
T4. Equanimeous St. Brown (Notre Dame) 20 repetitions
T4. Christian Kirk (Texas A&M) 20 repetitions
Top performing WRs take on the bench press! 💪💪💪#NFLCombine— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2018
📺: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/P6CXy2PewI
Vertical Jump
1. D.J. Chark (Louisiana State) 40.0 inches
2. D.J. Moore (Maryland) 39.5 inches
3. Dylan Cantrell (Texas Tech) 38.5 inches
T4. J’Mon Moore (Missouri) 38.0 inches
T4. Allen Lazard (Iowa State) 38.0 inches
T4. Jester Weah (Pittsburgh) 38.0 inches
GET UP!@DJChark82 with the 40" vertical!@LSUfootball #NFLCombine— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2018
📺: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/fdR6BouSU0
Broad Jump
1. D.J. Moore (Maryland) 132.0 inches
T2. Tre’Quan Smith (Central Florida) 130.0 inches
T2. Dylan Cantrell (Texas Tech) 130.0 inches
T4. D.J. Chark (LSU) 129.0 inches
T4. Jester Weah (Pittsburgh) 129.0 inches
Times and Numbers were reported by NFL.com.
3:45 p.m.-JOSH ALLEN SHOWCASES SKILLS AT 2018 NFL SCOUTING COMBINE
The quarterbacks got their turn at the on-field drills during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Saturday, and it was a proving ground for the prospective professional signal-callers.
Leading up to the Combine, plenty of mock drafts had Josh Allen (Wyoming), Josh Rosen (UCLA), Sam Darnold (USC) and Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) going early in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and three of the four worked out for decision-makers and coaches.
Only Darnold opted out of throwing at the Combine, and that allowed Allen to step up and wow the scouts with his ability to throw the ball down the field with accuracy.
“He’s showing off a little bit.”— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 3, 2018
From the 10 to THE OTHER 20 😳
We see ya, @JoshAllenQB.
📺: #NFLCombine LIVE now on NFL Network! pic.twitter.com/CDQDu0jckJ
Here is a look back at the top-performing quarterbacks at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine:
40-Yard Dash
1. Quinton Flowers (South Florida) 4.63 seconds
2. J.T. Barrett (Ohio State) 4.70 seconds
3. Josh Allen (Wyoming) 4.75 seconds
4. Danny Etling (Louisiana State) 4.76 seconds
5. Logan Woodside (Toledo) 4.79 seconds
8. Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) 4.84 seconds
9. Sam Darnold (USC) 4.85 seconds
12. Mason Rudolph (Oklahoma State) 4.90 seconds
13. Josh Rosen (UCLA) 4.92 seconds
DNP-Lamar Jackson (Louisville)
Bench Press
1. Kurt Benkert (Virginia) 16 repetitions
DNP-Rest of the field
Vertical Jump
1. Josh Allen (Wyoming) 33.5 inches
2. Tanner Lee (Nebraska) 32.0 inches
3. Logan Woodside (Toledo) 31.5 inches
4. Kurt Benkert (Virginia) 31.0 inches
T4. Josh Rosen (UCLA) 31.0 inches
T4. Kyle Lauletta (Richmond) 31.0 inches
8. J.T. Barrett (Ohio State) 30.0 inches
T11. Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) 29.0 inches
T16. Sam Darnold (USC) 26.5 inches
17. Mason Rudolph (Oklahoma State) 26.0 inches
DNP-Lamar Jackson (Louisville)
Broad Jump
1. Josh Allen (Wyoming) 119.0 inches
2. Tanner Lee (Nebraska) 115.0 inches
3. Danny Etling (Louisiana State) 114.0 inches
4. Kyle Lauletta (Richmond) 113.0 inches
T5. Quinton Flowers (South Florida) 112.0 inches
T5. Austin Allen (Arkansas) 112.0 inches
T5. Kurt Benkert (Virginia) 112.0 inches
T8. Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) 111.0 inches
T8. Josh Rosen (UCLA) 111.0 inches
11. J.T. Barrett (Ohio State) 108.0 inches
13. Sam Darnold (USC) 105.0 inches
14. Logan Woodside (Toledo) 103.0 inches
DNP-Lamar Jackson (Louisville), Mason Rudolph (Oklahoma State)
Times and Numbers were reported by NFL.com.
9:00 a.m.-QBS TO PUT THEIR SKILLS ON DISPLAY AT COMBINE
It is time for the quarterbacks to let their skills do the talking.
After addressing questions from the media Friday and throughout the week from decision-makers and coaches, the quarterbacks will be put through their paces on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium as they go through drills at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine.
Although USC quarterback Sam Darnold will not participate in the throwing drills, plenty of other signal-callers will display their skills, namely Josh Rosen (UCLA) and Josh Allen (Wyoming), as well as past Heisman Trophy winners Lamar Jackson (Louisville) and Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma).
Players will run the 40-yard dash, participate in the broad and vertical jumps, shuttle runs, the three-cone drill and position-specific drills during today’s workouts.
In addition to the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends will go through their workouts.
