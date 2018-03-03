LIVE UPDATES: Quarterbacks take center stage at 2018 NFL Scouting Combine

Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (QB10) speaks with media during the NFL Combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center. (Photo: Aaron Doster, Custom)

4:30 p.m.-D.J. CHARK HAS STANDOUT PERFORMANCE AT 2018 NFL SCOUTING COMBINE

For the quarterbacks to complete their work in on-field drills during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Saturday, there had to be players to catch deep throws, run routes and be able to change direction while maintaining their speed.

Along with the quarterbacks, the wide receivers took their turn going through basic testing, as well as running through position-specific drills.

Here is a look at the top-performing wide receivers at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine:

40-Yard Dash

1. D.J. Chark (Louisiana State) 4.34 inches

2. Marquez Valdes-Scantling (South Florida) 4.37 seconds

3. Robert Foster (Alabama) 4.41 seconds

T3. Antonio Callaway (Florida) 4.41 seconds

5. D.J. Moore (Maryland) 4.42 seconds

DJ Chark 40 time: 4.34 (!!) pic.twitter.com/7qatrSSqrW — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) March 3, 2018

Bench Press

1. Ka’Raun White (West Virginia) 24 repetitions

2. Anthony Miller (Memphis) 22 repetitions

3. J’Mon Moore (Missouri) 21 repetitions

T4. Equanimeous St. Brown (Notre Dame) 20 repetitions

T4. Christian Kirk (Texas A&M) 20 repetitions

Vertical Jump

1. D.J. Chark (Louisiana State) 40.0 inches

2. D.J. Moore (Maryland) 39.5 inches

3. Dylan Cantrell (Texas Tech) 38.5 inches

T4. J’Mon Moore (Missouri) 38.0 inches

T4. Allen Lazard (Iowa State) 38.0 inches

T4. Jester Weah (Pittsburgh) 38.0 inches

Broad Jump

1. D.J. Moore (Maryland) 132.0 inches

T2. Tre’Quan Smith (Central Florida) 130.0 inches

T2. Dylan Cantrell (Texas Tech) 130.0 inches

T4. D.J. Chark (LSU) 129.0 inches

T4. Jester Weah (Pittsburgh) 129.0 inches

Times and Numbers were reported by NFL.com.

3:45 p.m.-JOSH ALLEN SHOWCASES SKILLS AT 2018 NFL SCOUTING COMBINE

The quarterbacks got their turn at the on-field drills during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Saturday, and it was a proving ground for the prospective professional signal-callers.

Leading up to the Combine, plenty of mock drafts had Josh Allen (Wyoming), Josh Rosen (UCLA), Sam Darnold (USC) and Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) going early in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and three of the four worked out for decision-makers and coaches.

Only Darnold opted out of throwing at the Combine, and that allowed Allen to step up and wow the scouts with his ability to throw the ball down the field with accuracy.

“He’s showing off a little bit.”



From the 10 to THE OTHER 20 😳



We see ya, @JoshAllenQB.



📺: #NFLCombine LIVE now on NFL Network! pic.twitter.com/CDQDu0jckJ — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 3, 2018

Here is a look back at the top-performing quarterbacks at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine:

40-Yard Dash

1. Quinton Flowers (South Florida) 4.63 seconds

2. J.T. Barrett (Ohio State) 4.70 seconds

3. Josh Allen (Wyoming) 4.75 seconds

4. Danny Etling (Louisiana State) 4.76 seconds

5. Logan Woodside (Toledo) 4.79 seconds

8. Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) 4.84 seconds

9. Sam Darnold (USC) 4.85 seconds

12. Mason Rudolph (Oklahoma State) 4.90 seconds

13. Josh Rosen (UCLA) 4.92 seconds

DNP-Lamar Jackson (Louisville)

USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold does the shuttle run during the 2018 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Custom)

Bench Press

1. Kurt Benkert (Virginia) 16 repetitions

DNP-Rest of the field

Vertical Jump

1. Josh Allen (Wyoming) 33.5 inches

2. Tanner Lee (Nebraska) 32.0 inches

3. Logan Woodside (Toledo) 31.5 inches

4. Kurt Benkert (Virginia) 31.0 inches

T4. Josh Rosen (UCLA) 31.0 inches

T4. Kyle Lauletta (Richmond) 31.0 inches

8. J.T. Barrett (Ohio State) 30.0 inches

T11. Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) 29.0 inches

T16. Sam Darnold (USC) 26.5 inches

17. Mason Rudolph (Oklahoma State) 26.0 inches

DNP-Lamar Jackson (Louisville)

UCLA Bruins quarterback Josh Rosen throws a pass during the 2018 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Custom)

Broad Jump

1. Josh Allen (Wyoming) 119.0 inches

2. Tanner Lee (Nebraska) 115.0 inches

3. Danny Etling (Louisiana State) 114.0 inches

4. Kyle Lauletta (Richmond) 113.0 inches

T5. Quinton Flowers (South Florida) 112.0 inches

T5. Austin Allen (Arkansas) 112.0 inches

T5. Kurt Benkert (Virginia) 112.0 inches

T8. Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) 111.0 inches

T8. Josh Rosen (UCLA) 111.0 inches

11. J.T. Barrett (Ohio State) 108.0 inches

13. Sam Darnold (USC) 105.0 inches

14. Logan Woodside (Toledo) 103.0 inches

DNP-Lamar Jackson (Louisville), Mason Rudolph (Oklahoma State)

Times and Numbers were reported by NFL.com.

INSTANT UPDATES

Follow along with the action at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine by using the hashtag, #3Combine.

#3Combine Tweets

WKYC's Pat Chiesa is in Indianapolis for the press conferences. Follow Pat at

Tweets by PatChiesa

9:00 a.m.-QBS TO PUT THEIR SKILLS ON DISPLAY AT COMBINE

It is time for the quarterbacks to let their skills do the talking.

After addressing questions from the media Friday and throughout the week from decision-makers and coaches, the quarterbacks will be put through their paces on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium as they go through drills at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine.

Although USC quarterback Sam Darnold will not participate in the throwing drills, plenty of other signal-callers will display their skills, namely Josh Rosen (UCLA) and Josh Allen (Wyoming), as well as past Heisman Trophy winners Lamar Jackson (Louisville) and Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma).

Players will run the 40-yard dash, participate in the broad and vertical jumps, shuttle runs, the three-cone drill and position-specific drills during today’s workouts.

In addition to the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends will go through their workouts.

© 2018 WKYC-TV