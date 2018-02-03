Levi LaVallee completes snowmobile flip over Nicollet Mall

Levi Lavallee snowmobile stunt at Super Bowl Live. Credit: Star Tribune

MINNEAPOLIS - Winter X Games legend Levi LaVallee pulled off an amazing stunt for Super Bowl Live crowds on Saturday.

The Minnesota native prepped for months to successfully complete the stunt, which has never been done before.

After a few other stunt riders performed on Saturday, LaVallee did a 100-foot backflip - on a snowmobile - over Nicollet Mall.

LaVallee said he'd planned the jump since last spring, and it was the most nerve-wracking back flip of his life.

