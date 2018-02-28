Where'd the money go? J.J. Watt, Twitter users respond to woman

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt places a box of relief supplies in the back of a vehicle to people impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Mandatory Credit: Brett Coomer-Houston Chronicle/Pool Photo via USA TODAY NETWORK (Photo: Brett Coomer, USA TODAY NETWORK)

HOUSTON – Where'd the money go? That's what a woman asked Houston Texans star J.J. Watt on Twitter, talking about the money he raised after Hurricane Harvey hit.

And the Texans star responded.

It all started with a tweet from the Texans who congratulated Watt for winning the Laureus Sporting Inspiration Award for his fundraising efforts following Hurricane Harvey.

Today in Monaco, #Texans DE @JJWatt was awarded the Laureus Sporting Inspiration Award for his fundraising efforts following Hurricane Harvey.



The @LaureusSport Awards honor the greatest sportsmen and sportswomen across all sports each year. pic.twitter.com/sRnv2yEzvB — Texans PR (@TexansPR) February 27, 2018

The defensive end had a goal of raising about $250,000. Instead, $37 million poured in. That’s why watt won this big award in Monaco Tuesday night.

And he's posted quite a bit on social showing him and boots on the ground helping Harvey victims.

So now to the Twitter beef. “Kim,” who, yes, apparently runs an adult cake business, replied to that Texans tweet with this question:

"Do we know where any of money went ... Because I can't find one person they got any help from the J.J. Watt Foundation for Hurricane Harvey.

She adds, “I know J.J.'s a great man."

But do we know where any of money went because I can't find one person they got any help from the JJ Watt foundation for Hurricane Harvey and I know JJ's a great man. — Adult Cakes By Kim (@kimsbow) February 27, 2018

Watt didn't just respond, he retweeted her question with an answer.

He pointed out there are 2.3 million in people in Houston, and he can't reach every single person.

But he said, “We've rebuilt homes and day cares, provided food and medical care and our work is far from finished! I promise we're doing the best we can!”

There are 2.3 million people in Houston alone, Kim. I apologize that we aren’t able to reach every single person, it’s simply not possible. We’ve rebuilt homes & day cares, provided food & medical care and our work is far from finished! I promise we’re doing the best we can!!! https://t.co/X0Uj8chCRu — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 28, 2018

Thousands of people respond to Watt's tweets on a normal day, and this one really fired them up.

“Karley” wrote, “J.J., you don't need to explain yourself to her.”

JJ you don’t need to explain yourself to her — Karley 🌻 (@luv2luvU_styles) February 28, 2018

And Alfredo Averado thanked Watt for all he's done for Houston.

Thank you for all you have done for the city of Houston. — Alfredo Arevalo (@AAREVALOTX) February 28, 2018

Caroline Wood pointed out that since J.J.'s foundation is a 501c, his foundation's expenses are public information, and anyone can see where he spent the money.

As a 501c, your foundations expenditures are available as public info, anyone can see where you spend the money.... no need to apologize — Caroline Wood (@CarolineWood68) February 28, 2018

A lot of people straight came for Kim, like “RJ” who asked, “Can you make me a cake that has a picture of a business going bankrupt? It's for a friend.”

Hey, Kim - can you make me a cake that has a picture of a business going bankrupt? It’s for a friend. — RJ (@rj32s) February 28, 2018

Kim said she just wanted to see more examples of where the money has gone.

Check out these links for some of those stories.

Student write notes to Watt, he responds with meeting

Texans' Watt visits Port Arthur to help hurricane victims

J.J. Watt visits Harvey victims, Houston Food Bank

© 2018 KHOU-TV