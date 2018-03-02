Will Hernandez, Kolton Miller among top performing offensive linemen at the 2018 NFL Combine

UTEP offensive lineman Will Hernandez works his way through a drill during the 2018 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2018. (Photo: Joe Robbins, Custom)

There are nearly 300 aspiring professional football players working out for and meeting with decision-makers from teams across the league at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine, and it was time to take the field and display their skills at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

After speaking with the media, going through medical examines and measurements, undergoing psychological testing and interviews with teams, the athletes will participate in the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill and shuttle runs, as well as position-specific on-field tests.

The Combine workouts officially got underway with the special-teams players, offensive linemen and running backs on Friday.

Here is a look back at the top-performing offensive linemen at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine:

40-Yard Dash

1. Brian O’Neill (Pittsburgh) 4.82 seconds

2. Desmond Harrison (West Georgia) 4.90 seconds

3. Kolton Miller (UCLA) 4.95 seconds

4. Joseph Noteboom (TCU) 4.96 seconds

5. Connor Williams (Texas) 5.06 seconds

35. Jamarco Jones (Ohio State) 5.50 seconds

Bench Press

1. Will Hernandez (Texas-El Paso) 37 repetitions

2. Quenton Nelson (Notre Dame) 35 repetitions

2. Braden Smith (Auburn) 35 repetitions

4. Colby Gossett (Appalachian State) 32 repetitions

5. Wyatt Teller (Virginia Tech) 30 repetitions

DNP-Jamarco Jones (Ohio State)

INJ-Billy Price (Ohio State)-hurt during drill

Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive linemen Quinton Nelson (26) and Mike McGlinchey (24) warm up before participating in work out drills during the 2018 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Custom)

Vertical Jump

1. Connor Williams (Texas) 34.0 inches

2. Scott Quessenberry (UCLA) 33.5 inches

2. Braden Smith (Auburn) 33.5 inches

4. Will Richardson (NC State) 31.5 inches

4. Kolton Miller (UCLA) 31.5 inches

T-29. Jamarco Jones (Ohio State) 24.0 inches

Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Quinton Nelson does the vertical jump during the 2018 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Custom)

Broad Jump

1. Kolton Miller (UCLA) 121.0 inches

2. Wyatt Teller (Virginia Tech) 114.0 inches

3. Braden Smith (Auburn) 113.0 inches

3. Brandon Parker (North Carolina A&T) 113.0 inches

5. Connor Williams (Texas) 112.0 inches

Times and Numbers were reported by NFL.com.

