Wyoming's Josh Allen showcases skills at 2018 NFL Scouting Combine

Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass during the 2018 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Custom)

The quarterbacks got their turn at the on-field drills during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Saturday, and it was a proving ground for the prospective professional signal-callers.

Leading up to the Combine, plenty of mock drafts had Josh Allen (Wyoming), Josh Rosen (UCLA), Sam Darnold (USC) and Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) going early in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and three of the four worked out for decision-makers and coaches.

Only Darnold opted out of throwing at the Combine, and that allowed Allen to step up and wow the scouts with his ability to throw the ball down the field with accuracy.

Here is a look back at the top-performing quarterbacks at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine:

40-Yard Dash

1. Quinton Flowers (South Florida) 4.63 seconds

2. J.T. Barrett (Ohio State) 4.70 seconds

3. Josh Allen (Wyoming) 4.75 seconds

4. Danny Etling (Louisiana State) 4.76 seconds

5. Logan Woodside (Toledo) 4.79 seconds

8. Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) 4.84 seconds

9. Sam Darnold (USC) 4.85 seconds

12. Mason Rudolph (Oklahoma State) 4.90 seconds

13. Josh Rosen (UCLA) 4.92 seconds

DNP-Lamar Jackson (Louisville)

USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold does the shuttle run during the 2018 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Custom)

Bench Press

1. Kurt Benkert (Virginia) 16 repetitions

DNP-Rest of the field

Vertical Jump

1. Josh Allen (Wyoming) 33.5 inches

2. Tanner Lee (Nebraska) 32.0 inches

3. Logan Woodside (Toledo) 31.5 inches

4. Kurt Benkert (Virginia) 31.0 inches

T4. Josh Rosen (UCLA) 31.0 inches

T4. Kyle Lauletta (Richmond) 31.0 inches

8. J.T. Barrett (Ohio State) 30.0 inches

T11. Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) 29.0 inches

T16. Sam Darnold (USC) 26.5 inches

17. Mason Rudolph (Oklahoma State) 26.0 inches

DNP-Lamar Jackson (Louisville)

UCLA Bruins quarterback Josh Rosen throws a pass during the 2018 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Custom)

Broad Jump

1. Josh Allen (Wyoming) 119.0 inches

2. Tanner Lee (Nebraska) 115.0 inches

3. Danny Etling (Louisiana State) 114.0 inches

4. Kyle Lauletta (Richmond) 113.0 inches

T5. Quinton Flowers (South Florida) 112.0 inches

T5. Austin Allen (Arkansas) 112.0 inches

T5. Kurt Benkert (Virginia) 112.0 inches

T8. Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) 111.0 inches

T8. Josh Rosen (UCLA) 111.0 inches

11. J.T. Barrett (Ohio State) 108.0 inches

13. Sam Darnold (USC) 105.0 inches

14. Logan Woodside (Toledo) 103.0 inches

DNP-Lamar Jackson (Louisville), Mason Rudolph (Oklahoma State)

