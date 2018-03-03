Wyoming's Josh Allen showcases skills at 2018 NFL Scouting Combine

The quarterbacks got their turn at the on-field drills during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Saturday, and it was a proving ground for the prospective professional signal-callers.
Leading up to the Combine, plenty of mock drafts had Josh Allen (Wyoming), Josh Rosen (UCLA), Sam Darnold (USC) and Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) going early in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and three of the four worked out for decision-makers and coaches.
Only Darnold opted out of throwing at the Combine, and that allowed Allen to step up and wow the scouts with his ability to throw the ball down the field with accuracy.
“He’s showing off a little bit.”— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 3, 2018
From the 10 to THE OTHER 20 😳
We see ya, @JoshAllenQB.
📺: #NFLCombine LIVE now on NFL Network! pic.twitter.com/CDQDu0jckJ
Here is a look back at the top-performing quarterbacks at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine:
40-Yard Dash
1. Quinton Flowers (South Florida) 4.63 seconds
2. J.T. Barrett (Ohio State) 4.70 seconds
3. Josh Allen (Wyoming) 4.75 seconds
4. Danny Etling (Louisiana State) 4.76 seconds
5. Logan Woodside (Toledo) 4.79 seconds
8. Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) 4.84 seconds
9. Sam Darnold (USC) 4.85 seconds
12. Mason Rudolph (Oklahoma State) 4.90 seconds
13. Josh Rosen (UCLA) 4.92 seconds
DNP-Lamar Jackson (Louisville)
Bench Press
1. Kurt Benkert (Virginia) 16 repetitions
DNP-Rest of the field
Vertical Jump
1. Josh Allen (Wyoming) 33.5 inches
2. Tanner Lee (Nebraska) 32.0 inches
3. Logan Woodside (Toledo) 31.5 inches
4. Kurt Benkert (Virginia) 31.0 inches
T4. Josh Rosen (UCLA) 31.0 inches
T4. Kyle Lauletta (Richmond) 31.0 inches
8. J.T. Barrett (Ohio State) 30.0 inches
T11. Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) 29.0 inches
T16. Sam Darnold (USC) 26.5 inches
17. Mason Rudolph (Oklahoma State) 26.0 inches
DNP-Lamar Jackson (Louisville)
Broad Jump
1. Josh Allen (Wyoming) 119.0 inches
2. Tanner Lee (Nebraska) 115.0 inches
3. Danny Etling (Louisiana State) 114.0 inches
4. Kyle Lauletta (Richmond) 113.0 inches
T5. Quinton Flowers (South Florida) 112.0 inches
T5. Austin Allen (Arkansas) 112.0 inches
T5. Kurt Benkert (Virginia) 112.0 inches
T8. Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) 111.0 inches
T8. Josh Rosen (UCLA) 111.0 inches
11. J.T. Barrett (Ohio State) 108.0 inches
13. Sam Darnold (USC) 105.0 inches
14. Logan Woodside (Toledo) 103.0 inches
DNP-Lamar Jackson (Louisville), Mason Rudolph (Oklahoma State)
Times and Numbers were reported by NFL.com.
© 2018 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs