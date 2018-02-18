2018 Winter Olympics: U.S. women's hockey team tops Finland, on to final

US players celebrate after the women's ice hockey semifinal game between the United States and Finland during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung on February 19, 2018. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

The U.S. women's hockey team took care of business Monday in the semifinals of the Pyeongchang Olympics hockey tournament.

The USA blitzed Finland 5-0 to earn a spot in the gold-medal game Thursday vs. Canada or Russia, the team known here as Olympic Athletes from Russia (played later Monday).

The USA got first-period goals from Gigi Marvin and Dani Cameranesi, second-period power-play goals from Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Hilary Knight.

Cameranesi made it 5-0 45 seconds into the third period.

The USA outshot Finalnd 38-14.

