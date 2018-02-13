KYTX
Adam Rippon's most memorable quotes at the Olympics...so far

Get to know Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon with the United States figure skating team.

Suzanne Nuyen , TEGNA 4:01 PM. CST February 13, 2018

Adam Rippon made his Olympic debut and helped Team USA win a bronze medal in the team event in figure skating. We won't know if he has what it takes to win the gold medal until Saturday, but Rippon certainly deserves the top prize in memorable interviews. 

Here are some of his most notable quotes from interviews during the Winter Olympic Games...so far: 

On Olympics nerves 

After his free skate on Monday night, Rippon joined Mike Tirico for an interview during the primetime broadcast. When asked what goes through his mind when he's on the ice, Rippon said "I want to throw up, I want to go over to the judges and say, 'Can I just have a Xanax and a quick drink? I'll be fine.' But I keep it together."  

Rippon's Xanax comment caused a bit of controversy online with some saying it inappropriately made light about a serious issue. 

On what cheers him up 

Rippon and his fellow skater Mirai Nagasu bonded over some burgers after they failed to make it to the Sochi Olympics four years ago.

"Four years ago, we got In-N-Out. We went back to her house. We climbed to the roof of her house, and we were eating In-N-Out because we were so upset we weren't at the Olympic Games." 

Nagasu made Olympic history during her free skate when she became the first American woman to land a triple Axel at the Olympics.

On Reese Witherspoon

It all started with the Olympics' biggest fan: Reese Witherspoon. The actress tweeted that Rippon was the #1 reason to watch the Olympics, and from Rippon's reaction, the admiration is mutual. 

After his free skate, Rippon said, "There are so many emotions when I step on the ice. I want to represent my country to the best of my abilities. I want to make Reese Witherspoon proud." 

Judging from Witherspoon's reaction, it looks like he did it.

On who he owes his medal to

Rippon dedicated his bronze medal in the team event to his mom, and one more special person: Reese Witherspoon. 

"I owe this medal to my mom, but more to Reese, because she has more followers on Instagram." 

On what it's like to be at the Olympics

When NBC's Andrew Joyce asked him if being at the games was what he thought it would be, Rippon had a glowing review of the Olympics experience.

"Andrea, it's like, pretty awesome. I highly recommend it. If you have the option, come to the Olympics.

 

