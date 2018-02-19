American Brita Sigourney wins bronze in women's halfpipe skiing at Winter Olympics

Brita Sigourney of the United States competes during the Freestyle Skiing Ladies' Ski Halfpipe Final on day eleven of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 20, 2018. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) (Photo: Cameron Spencer, 2018 Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - In her second Olympics, freeskier Brita Sigourney won her first medal.

In the women’s halfpipe final at Phoenix Snow Park on Tuesday, Sigourney scored a 91.60 in her final run to take the bronze. Canadian Cassie Sharpe won gold (95.80) and Marie Martinod of France took silver (92.60)

Sigourney, 28, came into these Olympics after winning silver in the X Games last month. It was her fourth X Games medal in an injury-plagued career.

Sigourney was joined in the final by U.S. teammates Maddie Bowman and Annalisa Drew. Bowman, the 2014 Olympic medalist, fell on her last run but was able to walk off the course. Drew finished fourth.

It was the 11th medal overall for the U.S. team and first since Nick Goepper won silver in men's slopestyle skiing on Sunday.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM