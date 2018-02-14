KYTX
Americans land quad twist in pairs free skate

Alexa and Chris Knierim never thought they would skate again due to a life-threatening illness that kept Alexa off the ice.

February 14, 2018

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - Alexa Scimeca-Knierim and Chris Knierim became the first Americans to land a quad twist in an Olympic competition when they hit the four-revolution element in the pairs free skate.

The rest of their program didn't go nearly as well.

Knierim fell on both of their triple jumps, a salchow and the toeloop that was supposed to lead into a double toeloop. The married couple was also out of synch on their combination spin and a bit shaky on their throw triple flip.

They'll wind up far out of medal contention, but they've already had a successful Olympics. They were an integral part of the U.S. winning the team bronze.

