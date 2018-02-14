Americans land quad twist in pairs free skate

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - Alexa Scimeca-Knierim and Chris Knierim became the first Americans to land a quad twist in an Olympic competition when they hit the four-revolution element in the pairs free skate.
The rest of their program didn't go nearly as well.
Knierim fell on both of their triple jumps, a salchow and the toeloop that was supposed to lead into a double toeloop. The married couple was also out of synch on their combination spin and a bit shaky on their throw triple flip.
They'll wind up far out of medal contention, but they've already had a successful Olympics. They were an integral part of the U.S. winning the team bronze.
