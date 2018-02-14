Americans land quad twist in pairs free skate

USA's Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim compete in the pair skating free skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung on February 15, 2018. (Photo: MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - Alexa Scimeca-Knierim and Chris Knierim became the first Americans to land a quad twist in an Olympic competition when they hit the four-revolution element in the pairs free skate.

The rest of their program didn't go nearly as well.

Knierim fell on both of their triple jumps, a salchow and the toeloop that was supposed to lead into a double toeloop. The married couple was also out of synch on their combination spin and a bit shaky on their throw triple flip.

They'll wind up far out of medal contention, but they've already had a successful Olympics. They were an integral part of the U.S. winning the team bronze.

