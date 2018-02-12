Does skater Mirai Nagasu have a giant USA tattoo? We found the answer

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) (Photo: Richard Heathcote, 2018 Getty Images)

Mirai Nagasu made history on Sunday night.

The 24-year-old figure skater landed a triple axel during the ladies' free skate in PyeongChang. She is the first American woman to successfully land the jump in the Olympics and the third in the world to do so.

While we were all amazed by her routine, we were also distracted by what looked like a tattoo on her right thigh.

As she eloquently transitioned from element to element, viewers could occasionally see a black mark that read USA.

It was either a tattoo or athletic tape. And a lot of people on social media were eager to find out.

Tape? Tattoo? Apparently twitter would like to know #nagasu — Noel Agnew (@noelagnewny) February 12, 2018

But KT Take came out on social media and admitted it was responsible for the patriotic distraction.

Everyone is wondering, but that's no tattoo on @mirai_nagasu's leg, that's #KTTape PRO USA tape! We're proud to provide pain relief and support to #TeamUSA https://t.co/yW1Su7eFBg — KT Tape (@KTTape) February 12, 2018

