Drones put on Olympic light show at PyeongChang medal ceremony

A light show comprised up of drones from Intel are seen after the Medal Ceremony on day six of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Medal Plaza on February 15, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

Hundreds of high-flying drones put on a show for spectators and Olympians at Thursday night's medal ceremony at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

The synchronized Intel drones transformed into various illustrations that included the Olympic logo, a figure skater, a curler, snowboarder and the PyeongChang Olympics mascot.

The drones had been scheduled to be a part of the medal ceremonies each night, but Thursday was the first time the show happened at the Medals Plaza. An Intel spokesperson confirmed via e-mail that the same rough wind conditions that forced officials to reschedule a number of Olympic events had also grounded the drones from taking flight earlier.

Intel had also planned to launch 300 drones for a live light show during the Opening Ceremony but had to scrap those plans due to unexpected last-minute "logistical challenges."

NBC's broadcast of the Opening Ceremony instead featured a pre-recorded video from when the company launched 1,218 of its drones in December in PyeongChang. Intel said that broke a Guinness World record for “most unmanned aerial vehicles airborne simultaneously.”

The PyeongChang Olympics twitter account shared Thursday that the synchronized drone show that dazzled the world at the Opening Ceremony is now back for a repeat performance.

Drones light up the sky at tonight's medal ceremony. The synchronised drone show dazzled the world at the Opening Ceremony and are now back for a repeat performance. 개회식 때 모두를 소름 돋게한 그 드론...!!

드론 퍼포먼스의 감동을 여기에서 다시 느껴보세요🌟⚡#PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/vabbhyLAdr — PyeongChang 2018 (@pyeongchang2018) February 15, 2018

