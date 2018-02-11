Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani of the United States compete in the Figure Skating Team Event - Ice Dance - Short Dance on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 11, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo: (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images), 2018 Getty Images)

The Winter Games continue into Day 2. Last night, we saw Bradie Tennell and Maia and Alex Shibutani represent Team USA in the figure skating team event. Team skating concludes tonight with men's and ladies' free skate and the free dance.

Tonight also includes final runs for men's singles in luge and women's snowboarding slopestyle.

Make sure you don't miss these events:

Figure skating team event ends

8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

The men's and ladies' free program along with the free dance will conclude the team portion of figure skating events. Adam Rippon will skate in the men's free. Canada is currently in the lead after Saturday night's events, which included the ladies' short program, short dance and pairs free program.

Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani of the United States compete in the Figure Skating Team Event - Ice Dance - Short Dance on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 11, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea

Men's 5000m speed skating, biathlon, cross country

3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT | Watch on NBC or Online

The Dutch dominated the women's speed skating events, but now it's the men's turn to compete. Netherlands' Sven Kramer won back to back Olympic golds in the event in 2010 and 2014. Watch for team USA's Emery Lehman, who made his Olympic debut four years ago in Sochi.

The U.S is still seeking its first Olympic medal in biathlon. France's Martin Fourcade is the favorite to win, but American Lowell Bailey is Team USA's best chance at a medal. He made history at the World Championships in 2017, earning the first gold medal for the U.S. in any biathlon event.

Finals for men's singles in luge and women's moguls

7:00pm ET / 4:00pm ET | Watch on NBC

Americans Chris Mazdzer and Tucker West take on the final two runs of men's singles in luge. Germany's Felix Lock is in the lead after the first two runs and is predicted to win his third consecutive Olympic gold medal. Mazder was in fourth place, just 0.001 second behind third.

After the women's moguls qualifiers, Perrine Laffont came out on top. Four women are representing Team USA. Morgan Schild, Jaelin Kauf and Keaton McCargo earned spots in the finals after the first qualifying round, and 17-year-old Tess Johnson earned her spot in the finals after the second qualifying round.

Jamie Anderson tries for back-to-back Olympic titles in snowboarding slopestyle finals

7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

The qualifying rounds for slopestyle were cancelled due to windy conditions, but finals will still go on as scheduled. All 27 athletes will compete in a two-run event. Women's slopestyle was added as an Olympic event for the first time in 2014 in Sochi. Jamie Anderson won the inaugural gold medal and she's back to defend her title.

Mikaela Shiffrin races for gold in women's giant slalom

7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

There are two runs for women's giant slalom. The event starts at 7:00, but viewers can watch Shiffrin's second run in the giant slalom at 11:35 pm ET / 8:35 pm PT on NBC. Shiffrin won the gold medal in slalom in Sochi in 2014, making her the youngest slalom champion in Olympic history. She placed fifth in the giant slalom event in 2014, and is chasing the gold this year.

Snowboarder Chloe Kim makes her Olympic debut in halfpipe

11:35 pm ET / 8:35pm PT | Watch on NBC

With multiple gold medals in the X Games, several World Snowboard Tour titles, and gold medals in both halfpipe and slopestyle at the 2016 Winter Youth Olympics, Chloe Kim is the one to beat. Kim would have already been a household name at the Olympics in Sochi if not for a minimum age requirement to compete.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA