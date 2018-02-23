Feb. 22 Olympics: U.S. snowboarders go for gold in big air

Chris Corning, Red Gerard and Kyle Mack. (Photo: Getty Images)

After a disappointing Thursday with no U.S. medals, America's favorite snowboarders are hitting the slopes again to hopefully bring home the gold. Here are other events happening on day 14 in PyeongChang:

Aiming for gold, snowboarders show off their best tricks in men's big air

8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

If the qualifying rounds were any indication, the men's big air snowboarding final could showcase the sport's most spectacular tricks. In big air, riders do their best moves off one jump.

Twelve riders qualified for the final, including American snowboarders Red Gerard (who won gold in slopestyle), Chris Corning and Kyle Mack.

The USA and Canada each qualified three riders, but the Canadians are favored to medal. Canadian Mark McMorris, a six-time X Games medalist in big air, and Max Parrot, a favorite for gold, are sure to show up with their biggest tricks.

In the final, riders get three runs and are scored on the combination of their best two tricks but have to spin two different ways for it to count.

Canada's Sebastien Toutant competes during the qualification of the men's snowboard big air event at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 21, 2018 in Pyeongchang. (Photo: FLORIAN CHOBLET/AFP/Getty Images)

Shani Davis takes the ice in the men's 1,000m speed skating

8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

In the men’s 1,000, American Shani Davis takes the ice in what could be his final Olympic race. Mitch Whitmore and Joey Mantia are the other U.S. skaters in the field.

Davis is a two-time Olympic champion in the 1,000, winning in 2006 and 2010, but at 35 it would be a massive shock if he made the podium here.

Shani Davis of the United States competes during the Men's 1500m Speed Skating on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Oval on February 13, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

4-man bobsled (runs 1 and 2)

8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

This year's 4-man bobsled event will be an emotional one after Team USA pilot Steve Holcomb's untimely death in 2017. Holcomb won gold in 2010 and bronze in 2014. The three U.S. teams, piloted by Codie Bascu, Justin Olsen and Nick Cunningham, say they will be riding with Holcomb in their thoughts.

Canada, Germany and Latvia are the medal favorites for this event. This following Canada and Germany's thrilling tie for gold in the two-man bobsled event.

Alpine team event

8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

Neither Mikaela Shiffrin nor Lindsey Vonn will be participating in this event, bringing home a gold, silver (Shiffrin) and bronze (Vonn). Shiffrin's boyfriend, French skier Mathieu Faivre, will also miss the team event after being sent home for comments he made about his teammates.

The mixed team Alpine skiing comprises of two men and women from each country competing in a series of slalom races in a single elimination tournament. This event is brand new to the Winter Games, making its Olympic debut in PyeongChang.

Biathlon Men's 4x7.5km Relay

3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

It’s the final day of biathlon competition with the men’s 4x7.5K relay.

France’s Martin Fourcade will race for his fourth gold medal of these Games, after winning the individual 12.5K pursuit and mass start and competing on the mixed relay. Fourcade, 29, also won two golds and a silver in Sochi and has already stated he intends to compete in the Beijing Winter Games in 2022.

Martin Fourcade of France celebrates crossing the finish line to win the gold medal during the Biathlon 2x6km Women + 2x7.5km Men Mixed Relay on day 11 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Biathlon Centre on February 20, 2018. (Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Contributing: USA Today

