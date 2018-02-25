Highlights from the Winter Olympics closing ceremony in Pyeongchang

General view of fireworks as the Olympic flame is set off at the end of the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Pyeongchang Stadium on February 25, 2018. FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT, This content is subject to copyright.)

The 2018 Winter Olympics came to end Sunday with the closing ceremony in Pyeongchang. It's been a memorable month filled with moments and personalties that the world won't soon forget.

Here are some of the highlights from the closing ceremony:

FLAME, EXTINGUISHED

The Olympic flame is extinguished near the conclusion of the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images)

BEAUTY, UNITY

The president of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach called Pyeongchang the "games of new horizons."

These games were punctuated by unexpected diplomacy between the two estranged Koreas, North and South, that resulted in their fielding a joint Olympic team — a diplomatic accomplishment that could signal an enduring thaw between the rivals.

Officials from both North Korea and the United States, which wants the North to give up its nuclear weapons, attended both the closing and opening.

SHIRTLESS AGAIN!

Our favorite Tongan flag bearer showed up without his shirt on -- again.

Pita Taufatofua of Tonga stands on stage during the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

WINNING PERFORMANCE

PASSING THE TORCH IOC President Thomas Bach handed off the Olympic flag to the mayor of Beijing, Chen Jining, symbolising the Winter Games' journey over the next four years from Pyeongchang, South Korea, to the Chinese capital in 2022. Beijing will be the first city to host both the summer and winter games. It hosted the summer edition in 2008. The handover of the Olympic flag from one host city to the next was followed by a high-tech lightshow where illuminated giant pandas and dancers skated around the Olympic Stadium. IT'S A BIRD, IT'S A PLANE -- WAIT, IT'S A BEAR! #Soohorang in the sky #drones #Olympics PyeongChang2018 👋❤️ pic.twitter.com/P3vChRznIu — Olympics (@Olympics) February 25, 2018 NORWAY DOMINATION Norway finished with 39 medals, breaking the Winter Olympics record of 37, set by the United States in 2010. Germany had 31, and Canada had 29. The U.S. finished with 23 medals. It's the poorest showing since 1998. IVANKA IS THERE! Ivanka Trump, leading the U.S. delegation for the closing ceremony, sat next to Kim Jung-suk, the wife of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, during the ceremony, according to U.S. reporters. One row behind her was Gen. Vincent Brooks, commander of U.S. forces in Korea. South Korean President Moon Jae-in, first lady Kim Jung-sook (C) and Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, applaud as athletes from North and South Korea walk together during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics. (Photo: Photo by Patrick Semansky - Pool /Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images) TRAFFIC JAM -- OF ATHLETES Americans in the middle of a traffic jam of athletes. pic.twitter.com/tCoYRsRdIN — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) February 25, 2018 The flags enter the closing ceremony. (No Russian flag, thankfully.) pic.twitter.com/PrDsHVDjXJ — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) February 25, 2018 DRONES? YES, PLEASE Some fans loved the use of drones (which didn't happen at the opening ceremoney due to technical difficulties). Again #PyeongChang2018 use of drones in the ceremonies of these #WinterOlympics is absolutely amazing. Oh #Beijing what can you do? I have high hopes as you are in my blood! — Victoria •137• (@LilVikPhoto) February 25, 2018 Contributing: Associated Press

