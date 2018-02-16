How fast are these Winter Olympics sports?

Taylor Fletcher of the United States makes a trial jump during the Nordic Combined Individual Gundersen Normal Hill and 10km Cross Country on day five of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre on February 14, 2018. (Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images)

Events at the Winter Games are among the fastest in sports, with athletes reaching 100 mph and races measured all the way down to thousandths of a second.

We researched most sports being contested in Pyeongchang and ranked them by speed.

Disclaimer: The numbers aren’t perfect, and ranges of speed can vary depending on where you look. We’ve looked at dozens of data points to come up with the most realistic speed maximums and averages possible.

1. Downhill skiing

World record:100.6 mph

Top speed: 84 mph

Average: 62 mph

2. Luge

World record: 95.69 mph

Top speed: 90 mph

Average speed: 59 mph

Chris Mazdzer of the United States in action during the Men's Singles Luge on day one of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Olympic Sliding Centre on February 10, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) (Photo: Clive Mason, 2018 Getty Images)

3. Bobsled (four person)

World record: 95.07 mph

Top speed: 80 mph

Average speed: 55.4 mph

4. Skeleton

World record: 82.87 mph

Top speed: 78 mph

Average speed: 54.5 mph

5. Ski jumping

Top speed on hill: 62 mph

Top speed in air: 68 mph

6. Speed skating

Average speed: 33.68 mph

Esmee Visser of the Netherlands and Misaki Oshigiri of Japan compete during the Ladies' Speed Skating 5000m on day seven of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 16, 2018. (Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) (Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

7. Short track speed skating

Top speed: 31 mph

Average speed: 28.8 mph

8. Ice hockey

Top speed: 25.03 mph

Average speed: 12.5 mph

9. Slalom skiing

Top speed: 25 mph

10. Cross-country skiing

Top speed: 50 mph

Average: 15 mph

11. Figure skating

Top speed: 15 mph

Average: 8 mph

12. Curling

Top speed: 1.74 mph

