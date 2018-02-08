How to watch the Olympics Opening Ceremony live, on TV or in VR

A fireworks display during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games torch relay on January 16, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

The excitement surrounding the 2018 Winter Olympics will be ramping up Friday with the opening ceremony.

Because South Korea is 14 hours ahead of the Eastern time zone, the opening ceremony will be happening when it's early Friday morning back in the U.S.

NBC will be airing the festivities on a tape-delay during its Friday primetime coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

WATCH: NBC Primetime coverage of the Opening ceremony

New this year, NBC will be offering a live stream on its website and apps for Olympic fans in the U.S. who want to wake up early and watch the opening ceremony while it's actually happening. The stream begins at 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT. NBC Olympics notes on its website that the live version will feature only "natural sound" so you'll have to tune in during primetime to see the full production.

WATCH: Live stream of the Opening ceremony starting at 6 am ET / 3 am PT

During Friday night's primetime coverage, NBC will also be streaming the opening ceremony in virtual reality. You can download the NBC Sports VR app to watch a unique 360-degree video perspective and see a full schedule of events available in VR.

