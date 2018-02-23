Ivanka Trump takes in big air snowboarding at 2018 Winter Olympics

U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and senior White House adviser, Ivanka Trump (L) and Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook attend the final of the men's snowboard big air event.. (ERIC GAILLARD/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: ERIC GAILLARD, This content is subject to copyright.)

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - Her first competition stop Saturday was the men's snowboard big air final, which included three American riders. Among them was Red Gerard, who brought home the first gold for the USA two weeks earlier in slopestyle.

Trump arrived in the South Korean capital Friday to serve as the honorary leader of the U.S. delegation at the 2018 Winter Olympics closing ceremony.

White House Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders and Sen. James Risch (R-Idaho) held an open press gaggle at USA House in the Yongpyong Resort before the U.S. delegation attended their first event for the day.

She was chatting with members of the delegation including South Korea First Lady Kim Jung-suk, while watching from the box.

Minutes after pool arrived, Trump took her seat in the grandstand. Seated next to her on one side is IOC member and 1998 gold medalist Angela Ruggiero and the South Korean First Lady on the other side

Ivanka Trump just arrived at big air to watch USA riders. Media filming her arrival. pic.twitter.com/y8kUPmKphE — Rachel Axon (@RachelAxon) February 24, 2018

Trump was smiling and it appeared to be enjoying herself. She was decked out in a Team USA hat and red snowsuit.

Music from Drake, Chance and South Korean artist Psy piped in over loudspeakers between competitors.

Sanders also said she was excited about catching Saturday's gold medal matchup in men's curling between the USA and Sweden: i"I hear it's the hottest ticket in town."

Contributing: Aamer Madhani

