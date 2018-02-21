Lindsey Vonn leads Olympic women's Alpine combined

USA's Lindsey Vonn competes in the Women's Alpine Combined Downhill at the Jeongseon Alpine Center during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang on February 22, 2018.(JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JAVIER SORIANO, This content is subject to copyright.)

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA (AP) - Lindsey Vonn had the fastest time through 13 racers in the downhill portion of the Olympic women's Alpine combined Thursday.

The American led Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway by 0.74 seconds.

The slalom leg will be held later in the afternoon. That discipline is not Vonn's specialty. Both times are combined to determine the winner.

Mikaela Shiffrin is one of the favorites and will be the 19th racer to take the course.

Before the race, Vonn posted on her Twitter account that she damaged the bottom of her ski the day before during her bronze-medal run in the downhill and had to bring out another pair. She said of the new set: "Hopefully they'll survive and stay fast the whole way down. ???? #thatisskiracing."

They did.

